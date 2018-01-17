Christian Pulisic set to return from injury against Hertha Berlin

Christian Pulisic’s injury issue was a short one.

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger says Pulisic will be a candidate to play this weekend when the club takes on Hertha Berlin. Pulisic returned to training this week after missing last weekend’s scoreless draw with Wolfsburg.

“It looks good. He has little to no problems,” Stoger told reporters, according to Kicker “As things stand, he’ll be an option for the weekend.”

Pulisic has made 16 Bundesliga appearances throughout Dortmund’s 18 league matches, scoring three goals. Entering Friday’s match, Dortmund sits in fourth place, two points behind second-place RB Leipzig.