Competition continues for Ethan Horvath as Club Brugge signs another goalkeeper

Ethan Horvath can’t seem to catch a break.

The 22-year-old American goalkeeper moved to Club Brugge over the summer, where he became their regular starter, making 12 starts for the club, who find themselves 11 points clear at the top of the Belgian Jupiler League.

Despite the club success, he has only started one match since October as compeititon opened up with Ludovic Butelle and Guillaume Hubert. Now, he has more competition to deal with.

Brugge announced the signing of Russian goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov on Wednesday. He arrives at the club from Arsenal Tula in Russia, where he made 20 starts before the league’s winter break. He has six clean sheets on the year and leaves Tula sitting in eighth in the Russian Premier League.

He also has experience with Dynamo Moscow and CSKA Moscow, where he won the Russian Premier League in 2005 and 2006, and the UEFA Cup in 2005.

Horvath was hoping to make a name for himself in a larger league after spending the previous four seasons with Molde in Sweden.