CONCACAF moves Champions League matches out of Honduras

Due to the political climate in Honduras, CONCACAF has decided to move a pair of Champions League matches out of the country.

A Feb. 21 match between FC Motagua and Club Tijuana will be played at HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas, home of the USL’s Rio Grande Valley.

A day later, CD Olimpia will host the New York Red Bulls at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica in an empty stadium due to ongoing sanctions against the club stemming from last year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

The second legs of both of these fixtures will not be affected and will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana and Red Bull Arena as originally planned.

