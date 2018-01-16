Courage land Crystal Dunn via surprise trade with Spirit

Crystal Dunn is coming back to the NWSL.

The North Carolina Courage announced on Tuesday that they have acquired Dunn’s rights and an international roster spot via a trade with the Washington Spirit. In exchange, the Spirit received Taylor Smith and Ashley Hatch.

Dunn, 25, was most recently on the books of Chelsea after signing with the English outfit in 2017, but played for Washington for three seasons prior to that.

The move marks a return to familiar territory for the U.S. Women’s National Team player, as she played for the University of North Carolina during her collegiate days.

“I’m really excited to be back in an area that means so much to me,” said Dunn in a statement released by the club. “I know I am joining a great team and a club with an incredible history. I am just excited to get started and meet my new teammates.”

Dunn will be tasked with helping the Courage get back to the NWSL Championship. The club reached last season’s final, but fell, 1-0, at the hands of the Portland Thorns.

“Bringing Crystal back to NC has always been a goal of the franchise, and it’s incredible to see it come to fruition,” said Courage head coach Paul Riley in the same statement. “She is an outstanding player with bags of speed, desire and game-changing ability. It’s a massive year ahead for Crystal, and we hope we can be a big part of her continued development both in the NWSL and on the international stage.

“She is eager to get started, meet her new team and add to our young, talented squad.”