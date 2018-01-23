Cyle Larin spotted training with Besiktas after skipping first day of Orlando City preseason

The transfer drama surrounding Cyle Larin is getting even crazier as it doesn’t look like the striker will be showing up to the club’s preseason camp any time soon.
After skipping out on Orlando City practice on Monday, Larin was spotted in Turkey training with his potential new club Besiktas. Turkish media outlet Kartal Analiz has video of the Canadian taking part in drills with the club.
No transfer has been agreed upon between MLS and Besiktas and all reports indicate he is still a member of the team.
Head coach Jason Kreis certainly thought he would be at practice yesterday, saying, “First and foremost, Cyle is a contracted [Orlando City] player. He was supposed to be here. Whether or not there will be repercussions for not being here is a little above my pay grade.”
Twellman, De Rosario, Chang all had offers to go overseas and MLS wouldn’t sell. !0 years laters Nagbe, Larin, Acosta, and Hamid same old same old. MLS needs to gets it head out of its ass and do business like the rest of the world. You can be a selling league and still be great. You can do what AtlUnited is looking to do and get it done both ways make money and use it to build your club to bigger and better things. Or you can continue to stick your head in the sand pretending soccer clubs work like the NFL, NBA or MLB with not real international competition for talent and hold players dreams of playing at higher levels hostage and get no money when they sign on a free either as a 18 year old or veteran.
Atlanta is showing the rest of the league how the world works and making its team better, time for the rest of the franchises to catchup.
First of all, heck no. Orlando is a selling team if Orlando wants to be a selling team. They are trying to win a championship, UNLIKE the rest of the world of soccer.
Second of all, Atlanta? Are you kidding me? That is your example? Atlanta REJECTED a trade for Almiron of $25 million. Not gave him up, because Joe Dirt thinks they should be a selling team.
You would think MLS would have learned from the San Vezzo drama from few years ago. They are just asking for it by not removing option clauses.
Why didn’t they just renew Larin’s contract then turn around and sell him with a transfer fee. Business is business.
It’s Besiktas that has to learn from Camillo case. Vancouver got paid in that case. Exercising an option is the same as signing a contract. Why should they pay Larin a higher salary than they have to?
