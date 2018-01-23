Cyle Larin spotted training with Besiktas after skipping first day of Orlando City preseason

The transfer drama surrounding Cyle Larin is getting even crazier as it doesn’t look like the striker will be showing up to the club’s preseason camp any time soon.

After skipping out on Orlando City practice on Monday, Larin was spotted in Turkey training with his potential new club Besiktas. Turkish media outlet Kartal Analiz has video of the Canadian taking part in drills with the club.

Beşiktaş'ın yeni transferi Cyle Larin bugünkü antrenmana katıldı. MSL’nin Cyle Larin'a vereceği cezayı futbolcunun kendisinin karşılayacağı Beşiktaşlı yetkililer tarafından belirtildi. @Hakan_gundogar pic.twitter.com/BOM3Ui6iLq — Kartal Analiz (@kartalanalizcom) January 23, 2018

No transfer has been agreed upon between MLS and Besiktas and all reports indicate he is still a member of the team.

Head coach Jason Kreis certainly thought he would be at practice yesterday, saying, “First and foremost, Cyle is a contracted [Orlando City] player. He was supposed to be here. Whether or not there will be repercussions for not being here is a little above my pay grade.”