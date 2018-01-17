David Villa hopes to represent Spain at World Cup

Despite going three years between international call-ups, New York City FC striker David Villa is determined to work his way into the Spain squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“I know that Lopetegui is watching me and that I’m one of the attacking candidates,” Villa told Efe.com.

“In the end, he will decide which players are best and I’d be delighted to be part of the squad. What I will do is play well and train hard at the highest level to get the best out of myself.”

Villa has been at the previous three World Cups, including the 2010 edition that saw Spain come out on top.

He finished the 2017 campaign strongly for NYCFC. He scored five goals in each of his last five appearances. Before that, however, injuries derailed his Spain comeback in the fall, when he played only one minute over two matches after receiving his first call-up since 2014.

All in all, he has 98 Spain caps and has 59 international goals.