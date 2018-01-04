Dom Dwyer signs contract extension with Orlando City

Dom Dwyer’s stay with Orlando City will be a prolonged one.

Orlando City announced Wednesday that the forward has signed a three-year extension with the club. Dywer was acquired by Orlando City over the summer for a then-MLS record fee $1.6 million in allocation money.

“We are happy to have reached an agreement that both Dom and the Club can be proud of,” Orlando City General Manager Niki Budalic said. “Bringing him here toward the end of the season was an ambitious move, and we are really pleased with how he adjusted and developed in the short months he had. Dom is a big part of this team and we are excited to see what he brings to the group this season and beyond.”

Dwyer made 12 appearances for the club after joining in July, scoring four goals while adding four assists. Shortly before the move, Dywer joined the U.S. Men’s National Team for the Gold Cup.

The deal comes just hours after the club finalized a trade for playmaker Sacha Kljestan, sending Tommy Redding and Carlos Rivas to the New York Red Bulls.