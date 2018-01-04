Dom Dwyer signs contract extension with Orlando City

Dom Dwyer signs contract extension with Orlando City

MLS- Orlando City

Dom Dwyer signs contract extension with Orlando City

Dom Dwyer’s stay with Orlando City will be a prolonged one.

Orlando City announced Wednesday that the forward has signed a three-year extension with the club. Dywer was acquired by Orlando City over the summer for a then-MLS record fee $1.6 million in allocation money.

“We are happy to have reached an agreement that both Dom and the Club can be proud of,” Orlando City General Manager Niki Budalic said. “Bringing him here toward the end of the season was an ambitious move, and we are really pleased with how he adjusted and developed in the short months he had. Dom is a big part of this team and we are excited to see what he brings to the group this season and beyond.”

Dwyer made 12 appearances for the club after joining in July, scoring four goals while adding four assists. Shortly before the move, Dywer joined the U.S. Men’s National Team for the Gold Cup.

The deal comes just hours after the club finalized a trade for playmaker Sacha Kljestan, sending Tommy Redding and Carlos Rivas to the New York Red Bulls.

, , Featured, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • bizzy

    Attack – Dom Dwyer
    Midfield – Sasha Kljestan
    Defense – Jonathan Spector
    I like it (if only DC United and Ben Olsen were working on a plan like this or better)

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home