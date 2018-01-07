Eric Lichaj bags brace as Nottingham Forest ousts Arsenal

Eric Lichaj has been an important part to the Nottingham Forest backline the last few seasons, hoping for a chance to shine with the United States Men’s National Team.
On Sunday, the 29-year-old sparked his side to a huge 4-2 upset of defending holders Arsenal in the third round of the English F.A. Cup.
The wingback propelled Forest scoring a pair of first-half goals in the home triumph.
His first goal came 20 minutes in from a close-range header. Lichaj rose the highest and got on the end of Kieran Dowell’s cross following a set piece.
After Arsenal had drew level minutes later through Per Mertesacker, Lichaj broke the deadlock for good before halftime.
A looping right-footed volley from just outside of the box found the top-left corner, giving Forest a 2-1 lead after 44 minutes.
Another pair of goals in the second-half from his teammates saw Lichaj and Forest advance to the fourth round of the historic cup competition.
Sunday marked the first game of his professional career in which Lichaj scored a brace. He will now wait and see if he is chosen by the USMNT for their international friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Jan. 28th.
Has to be the goal of his career.
That was Lichajinho!
wow…just wow
he needs to take some time in practice or at home and work on his goal celebrations cuz that was terrible and so was the one he had playing for the usmnt last year
This ain’t the NFL. No need to turn goal celebrations into showtunes.
even better video
This is an eye opener….We have players, not the best but we have players
Wow
Just last summer people were crying that he stunk and should never see the field ahead of Zusi of all players, because he has one bad half of football! I always made the point that Lichaj was coming off of holiday before the GC, thus the rust at the outset of the GC, while I have also made the point that one bad half or game does not make a player bad(see Ream, Brooks, Cameron, etc). This boy has been in the UK for most of his career and has proven himself time and time again, even to clueless fans! I don’t think we’ve had an American ever score against Arsenal, no less a defender, but this only reinforces his ability and scoring touch just like in the GC when he made that slaloming run after a one two pass scoring a beautiful goal!
am I saying his the best RUBin the pool, no, that distinction still goes to Yedlin, but three is something to be said for his longevity in Europe and I do think he right under Yedlin and 2nd best RB in the pool
Lichaj may not be a world beater, but he has always been a decent/quality player who could be deployed at either a RB or a LB. This is why I was always sooo troubled by his exclusion for the USMNT during the last cycle. That said, with his current age, and the emergence of younger options he’s not likely to be a longer term option for the USMNT, but he & D. Williams should be part of the transition process.
