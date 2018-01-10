Eric Lichaj recognized for Goal of the Round, gets dog

Eric Lichaj recognized for Goal of the Round, gets dog

Eric Lichaj’s brace against Arsenal earned him some recognition, and his highly-coveted dog.

BBC recognized Lichaj’s second goal as the Goal of the FA Cup Third Round. The goal, a perfectly-struck volley that left David Ospina helpless, guided Nottingham Forest to a 4-2 upset of the Premier League giant.

Following the match, Lichaj revealed that he was pushing for a hat-trick as his wife had told him he could only buy a family dog if he scored three goals in a game. Fortunately for Lichaj, the star performance against Arsenal was enough to earn a new dog, which was aptly named “Gunner”.

Take a look at Lichaj’s award-winning goal below:

