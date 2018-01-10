Eric Lichaj recognized for Goal of the Round, gets dog

Eric Lichaj’s brace against Arsenal earned him some recognition, and his highly-coveted dog.

BBC recognized Lichaj’s second goal as the Goal of the FA Cup Third Round. The goal, a perfectly-struck volley that left David Ospina helpless, guided Nottingham Forest to a 4-2 upset of the Premier League giant.

Following the match, Lichaj revealed that he was pushing for a hat-trick as his wife had told him he could only buy a family dog if he scored three goals in a game. Fortunately for Lichaj, the star performance against Arsenal was enough to earn a new dog, which was aptly named “Gunner”.

Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family…. Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog pic.twitter.com/SoTKiYiVMR — Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) January 9, 2018

Take a look at Lichaj’s award-winning goal below: