Eric Lichaj recognized for Goal of the Round, gets dog

Eric Lichaj’s brace against Arsenal earned him some recognition, and his highly-coveted dog.
BBC recognized Lichaj’s second goal as the Goal of the FA Cup Third Round. The goal, a perfectly-struck volley that left David Ospina helpless, guided Nottingham Forest to a 4-2 upset of the Premier League giant.
Following the match, Lichaj revealed that he was pushing for a hat-trick as his wife had told him he could only buy a family dog if he scored three goals in a game. Fortunately for Lichaj, the star performance against Arsenal was enough to earn a new dog, which was aptly named “Gunner”.
Take a look at Lichaj’s award-winning goal below:
I heard Zusi got a dog after severely outplaying Lichaj at the Gold Cup and named it Eric
Did it give you a “warm, fuzzy feeling” to rain on dude’s parade?
