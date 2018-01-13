Eric Lichaj signs new Nottingham Forest contract

Eric Lichaj signs new Nottingham Forest contract

U.S. Men's National Team

Eric Lichaj signs new Nottingham Forest contract

Just when you thought Eric Lichaj’s week couldn’t get any better, it did on Friday as he signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest until the end of the 2019 campaign.

Lichaj scored a pair of goals in Forest’s FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal and then added a dog to his family after he made a bet with his wife public that if he scored a hat-trick, she’d get him a dog.

The 29-year-old has been with the Championship clubs since his 2013 move from Aston Villa. Lichaj has played in 182 matches across all competitions for the 14th-placed side in England’s second division.

After their triumph in the third round of the FA Cup, Lichaj and Nottingham Forest will look to continue their success against Hull City in the fourth round on January 27.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home