Erik Palmer-Brown loaned to Belgian club KV Kortrijk

Erik Palmer-Brown is headed for a loan spell in Belgium.

Belgian side KV Kortrijk announced on Wednesday that the club has signed the American centerback on loan from Manchester City. Palmer-Brown will remain with the club through the end of the season.

The 20-year-old defender signed with Man City after the conclusion of the MLS campaign, joining the Premier League giant on a contract through 2022. A Sporting KC product, Palmer-Brown 10 appearances for the club this past season while proving a vital piece of the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the U-20 World Cup.

With the move to Belgium, Palmer-Brown joins fellow Americans Ethan Horvath, Kenny Saief and Juan Pablo Torres in the Belgian Pro League.

KV Kortrijk currently sits ninth in the Belgian top flight ahead of this weekend’s match with Sint-Truiden.