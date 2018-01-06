European Rewind: Liverpool defeats Everton, Fiorentina draws Inter, and more

The third round of England’s oldest cup competition got off with a bang on Friday as Liverpool defeated Merseyside rivals, Everton 2-1. Virgil Van Dijk marked his Liverpool debut in fine fashion, heading home the winning goal in the 84th-minute. It was the Dutch defender’s first goal of the season, and his first for his new club since joining from Southampton. James Milner’s first-half penalty kick gave the Reds a 1-0 lead going into halftime, after Adam Lallana was fouled by Mason Holgate. Glyfi Sigurdsson’s fourth goal of the season drew the Toffees level after the hour mark, finishing Yannick Bolasie’s assist. Van Dijk rose the highest on a Liverpool corner and did what he does best, heading home the final goal of the match. The win sees Liverpool move into the fourth round, while Everton exit the competition for the second consecutive time in the third round.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan gained an important point on the road at Fiorentina, while Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe. Serie A leaders Napoli claimed another three points in league play, as Manchester City faced a tough F.A Cup tie at home against Burnley.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European action:

ENGLISH F.A. CUP

Manchester City used a four-goal second half to defeat Burnley 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men had to dig deep though after allowing a 25th-minute opener to Ashley Barnes. A mishit clearance by John Stones allowed the Austrian a free run at goal, which he completed with a right-footed blast past Claudio Bravo. Sergio Aguero drew City level in the 56th-minute, scoring nicely following a set piece. The Argentine doubled his tally just two minutes later after finishing Ilkay Gundogan’s through ball assist. Leroy Sane’s ninth goal of the season added to the City onslaught before Bernardo Silva tapped in a fourth of the afternoon. Burnley falls for the second consecutive time at the Etihad, while Man City roll on this season.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s F.A. Cup results featuring Premier League sides:

Liverpool 2 – Everton 1

Manchester United 2 – Derby County 0

Fleetwood Town 0 – Leicester City 0

Watford 3 – Bristol City 0

AFC Bournemouth 2 – Wigan Athletic 2

Coventry City 2 – Stoke City 1

Bolton Wanderers 1 – Huddersfield Town 2

Exeter City 0 – West Bromwich Albion 2

Manchester City 4 – Burnley 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 – Swansea City 0

Newcastle United 3 – Luton Town 1

Fulham 0 – Southampton 1

Norwich City 0 – Chelsea 0

SPANISH LA LIGA

Atletico Madrid made it two wins in four days, as they edged Getafe 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Angel Correa’s fifth goal of the season gave Diego Simeone’s side a 1-0 lead after 18 minutes. The Argentine slotted home Antoine Griezmann’s assist which was the lone goal in the opening 45. Diego Costa marked his return to Atletico by doubling his side’s lead in the 68th-minute. The Spanish striker was subsequently sent off for excessive celebration in his second game back for the club. Jan Oblak made five saves in the clean sheet for the hosts, while Getafe suffer their first defeat of the new year.

Valencia snapped a two-match losing run in La Liga play on Saturday, defeating Girona 2-1 at home. Dani Parejo’s penalty kick goal proved to be the difference between the sides at Mestalla. An own-goal by Girona’s Jonas Ramalho started the comeback for the hosts after Portu gave Girona an early lead. Jose Gaya kicked the second-half off with a bang after drawing a foul by Pablo Maffeo inside of the box. Parejo smashed the penalty kick into the top-right corner for his fifth goal in all competitions. Valencia stay in third place with the win, while Girona are in 10th.

Here’s all of Saturday’s La Liga results:

Atletico Madrid 2 – Getafe 0

Valencia 2 – Girona 1

Las Palmas 1 – Eibar 2

Sevilla 3 – Real Betis 5

ITALIAN SERIE A

The points were shared at the Artemio Franchi on Friday as Fiorentina drew 1-1 with visiting Inter Milan. Giovanni Simeone played the hero for the hosts, drawing his side level in the 91st-minute. Simeone’s left-footed shot got past Samir Handanovic for his seventh goal of the season. Mauro Icardi’s 18th league goal of the season gave Inter a 1-0 advantage after 55 minutes, finishing after his prior header was saved. Both sides mustered four shots on goal, and will certainly take a point. Inter remains in third place, while Fiorentina are in eighth.

Serie A leaders Napoli continued to put pressure on their chasers, defeating Hellas Verona 2-0 on Saturday. A pair of second-half goals allowed the hosts to claim a huge three points after being eliminated from the Coppa Italia midweek. Kalidou Koulibaly’s fourth goal of the season gave Napoli a 1-0 lead after 65 minutes. The Ghanaian headed home Mario Rui’s cross from close range. Jose Callejon’s right-footed finish doubled Napoli’s lead in the 78th-minute, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Verona was held to one shot on goal, suffering their third consecutive league defeat.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Serie A results:

Chievo Verona 1 – Udinese 1

Fiorentina 1 – Inter Milan 1

Torino 3 – Bologna 0

AC Milan 1 – Crotone 0

Napoli 2 – Hellas Verona 0

Spal 2 – Lazio 5

Benevento 3 – Sampdoria2

Genoa 1 – Sassuolo 0

AS Roma 1 – Atalanta 2

Cagliari 0 – Juventus 1