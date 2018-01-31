European Transfer Deadline Day Roundup: Aubameyang to Arsenal, Dortmund busy, and more

It’s a busy day in Europe as Transfer Deadline Day consumes just about every news story. Plenty of players are on the move, especially to and from Borussia Dortmund, as teams scramble to finish their business by the end of the day.

Here is SBI’s rolling recap of every important deal going down today:

Borussia Dortmund sign Barcelona youngster Sergio Gomez to a long term deal. They paid his €3 million release clause. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra signed with Real Betis in Spain. (REPORT)

VfL Wolfsburg signed forward Admir Mehmedi from Bayer Leverkusen. (REPORT)

Arsenal complete the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for £56 million. (REPORT)

In a corresponding move, Chelsea have loaned forward Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund for the rest of the season (REPORT)

Manchester City loaned American U-20 international Erik Palmer-Brown to KV Kortrijk in Belgium for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Watford loan forward Isaac Success to Malaga for the remained of the season. (REPORT)

Completing the three team tangle between Arsenal, Chelsea, and Dortmund, Olivier Giroud has gone from the Gunners to the Blues for £18 million. (REPORT)

West Ham are sending 19-year-old defender Reece Oxford back to Borussia Monchengladbach for the rest of the season. He spent the first half of the year on loan there. (REPORT)

Watford signed Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy over the summer (REPORT)