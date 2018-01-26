Friday Kickoff: Arsenal 'not close' on Aubameyang, Ozil 'ready to commit' to Arsenal and more

With the transfer window winding down, Arsenal is the focus of Friday’s news.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal is “not close” to a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil is “ready to commit” to a new contract with Arsenal, according to Wenger. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United’s January transfer dealings are finished following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly in pursuit of 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred. (REPORT)

Kingsley Coman says he’d like to stay with Bayern Munich for a long time, but the French winger also admitted he’d like to return to PSG later in his career. (REPORT)

Southampton has signed Argentinian forward Guido Carillo from Monaco. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Jonathan Gonzalez was named to Mexico’s roster for an upcoming friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina. (READ)

Richie Williams denied reports involving his role in Jonathan Gonzalez’s botched recruitment. (READ)

NYCFC is holding out for more money following Stoke City’s second offer for Jack Harrison. (READ)

Cameron Carter-Vickers was accused of sulking by his former coach at Sheffield United. (READ)

Barcelona signed Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla from the Montreal Impact. (READ)