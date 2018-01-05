Friday Kickoff: Barkley set for Chelsea move; Courtois, Hazard discuss new contracts; and more

Chelsea is the focus of Friday’s news as the club looks to recruit new players while holding on to its existing stars.

Ross Barkley is reportedly set for a move to Chelsea. (REPORT)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois says he and Eden Hazard encourage each other to sign a new deal with the club despite interest from abroad. (REPORT)

Emre Can is reportedly set to sign with Juventus this summer on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal has no intention of making a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was named African Player of the Year. (REPORT)

Guangzhou Evergrande is reportedly set to make a massive offer for Roma’s Radja Nainggolan. (REPORT)

Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are reportedly after Atletico Madrid’s Nico Gaitan. (REPORT)

PSV sporting director Marcel Brands denied reports that the club plans on selling Luuk de Jong to Club America in January. (REPORT)

Newcastle and Burnley are reportedly in pursuit of Spanish midfielder Jonathan Viera. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

SBI takes a look at the most intriguing games on the MLS schedule. (READ)

Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlet says the Sacha Kljestan trade was a move to bring in more youth. (READ)

LAFC acquired Benny Feilhaber from Sporting KC. (READ)

SBI asks whether Kljestan or Feilhaber will find more success with his new team. (READ)