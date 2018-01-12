Friday Kickoff: Wenger discusses Sanchez future, Hazard expects new contract and more

While one Premier League star still appears to be on the move, another looks set to sign a new deal with his current club.

Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez’s future has yet to be decided as rumors continue to swirl about a move to Manchester City. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard says he expects to sign a new contract with Chelsea while adding that he also expects Thibault Courtois to re-sign as well. (REPORT)

Riyad Mahrez is reportedly interested in a move to Liverpool although Arsenal remains his preferred destination. (REPORT)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce admitted Theo Walcott is a target for the club. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is reportedly after Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. (REPORT)

Phil Neville is the leading candidate to be named manager of the England women’s national team. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Christian Pulisic. (READ)

Tab Ramos weighed in on the Jonathan Gonzalez situation after the midfielder opted to join El Tri. (READ)

Mexico’s Dennis te Kloese said he expects more situations like Gonzalez’s in the future. (READ)

Josh Sargent is set to train with the Werder Bremen first team. (READ)

Bayern’s Timothy Tillman is reportedly set to join the U.S. U-20s. (READ)

Syracuse’s Mo Adams heads into the MLS Draft as one of this year’s more complete central midfielders. (READ)

Following a positional switch, Tristan Blackmon is set to jump from Pacific to MLS as a top right back prospect. (READ)

The USWNT will honor Hope Solo at an upcoming friendly. (READ)