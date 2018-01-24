Giovanni Reyna training with NYCFC first team

One of American soccer’s brightest prospects is training with NYCFC’s first team.

15-year-old midfielder Giovanni Reyna, son of former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder and current NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna, has joined the NYCFC first team for preseason in Jacksonville. The NYCFC academy product is widely regarded as one of the top young midfielders in the U.S. pool.

Also among the 31-player roster are fellow academy players Joe Scally, Tyler Shaver, Justin Haak and Dante Polvara.

Reyna, who signed an endorsement contract with Adidas at just 14, has been linked with a move to Europe. Reyna has a Portuguese passport through his grandmother, making it possible for him to move to Europe before turning 18.

“I’m a dad first, and I will support whatever he wants to do,” Claudio Reyna told Goal in 2017. “The thing about a player at 14, 15, 16 is they’re going to make their own decision. They’re going to take everything in and see. It all depends. It’s case by case. It’s certainly, for me, one that’s difficult of course, being sporting director of a club here. But he knows around him all the time I’m his dad first. I’m there to support him, to teach him. Not to tell him he’s great, but that he’s got a long way to go, he’s got to continue to work and develop good habits and to continue to guide him.