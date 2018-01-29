Indy Eleven to play USL home games at Lucas Oil Satdium

Indy Eleven have made the jump to a new league, now they are making the jump to a new stadium.

The club announced they will play their home matches at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

“From the Super Bowl to the Final Four, over the last decade our city has celebrated some of Indianapolis’ biggest events at Lucas Oil Stadium,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Now, with the Indy Eleven set to take the field next season, soccer fans will continue that tradition — cheering on our ‘Boys in Blue’ at one of our city’s premier venues.”

Indy Eleven have played at Michael Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI since they were founded in 2013. It’s possible the club will still play a few home matches there due to conflicts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“On behalf of Indy Eleven and our fans, I am deeply grateful to Mayor Hogsett, CIB president Melina Kennedy, and all those who worked together to make this announcement possible,” said Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir. “By relocating to Lucas Oil Stadium, we will be providing immediate upgrades to the amenities, services, and atmosphere for our fans who deserve the best possible environment to watch a professional soccer match.”