Jonathan Gonzalez confirms decision to represent Mexico

Following Monday’s reports, Jonathan Gonzalez confirmed that his next step is with El Tri.

The Monterrey midfielder announced on Tuesday that he intends to represent Mexico on the international level. Gonzalez will be required to file a one-time switch with FIFA before officially joining the Mexico program after previously representing the U.S. on the youth level.

The decision represents a major coup for the Mexican federation, who lock down a commitment from one of the region’s top young midfielders. Gonzalez earned Best XI honors in Liga MX after breaking through as a key part of the Monterrey midfield.

Pending approval of his one-time switch, Gonzalez could represent El Tri as soon as this month as the team takes on Bosnia & Herzegovina in a friendly.