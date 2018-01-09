Jonathan Gonzalez confirms decision to represent Mexico

Following Monday’s reports, Jonathan Gonzalez confirmed that his next step is with El Tri.
The Monterrey midfielder announced on Tuesday that he intends to represent Mexico on the international level. Gonzalez will be required to file a one-time switch with FIFA before officially joining the Mexico program after previously representing the U.S. on the youth level.
The decision represents a major coup for the Mexican federation, who lock down a commitment from one of the region’s top young midfielders. Gonzalez earned Best XI honors in Liga MX after breaking through as a key part of the Monterrey midfield.
Pending approval of his one-time switch, Gonzalez could represent El Tri as soon as this month as the team takes on Bosnia & Herzegovina in a friendly.
He was clearly using the US as leverage to get a Mexico spot. It’s happened before and will happen again. Least there’s some other promising central midfield coming up with McKennie, Parks, and hopefully Hyndman and Adams too.
Plus you’re leaving out like 5 incredible prospects. James Sands might be the best of the bunch, there’s also Kyle Scott at Chelsea who’s been on the bench for Chelsea this season. He’s likened to Luka Modric. Chris Durkin at DC United and Giovanni Reyna both have fantastic potential. There are others as well.
The true is: He wants to play for US , but the Mexican Federation offered a lot of money to his family in Santa Rosa to convince him to switch and ….Was an offer ” He could NOT refuse.”
? Plomo o plata ? ~ Narcos … offer he could not refuse
It’s definitely a loss for US Soccer. It would have been awesome to see him line up with McKennie, Pulisic, and a handful of others who are on the horizon for the USMNT.
Another fallout of the loss to T and T and failure to qualify. The stuff keeps piling on.
Last week we heard JG side of the story from the SoccerAmerica Interview and this week we are starting to hear more from USSF explaining he was at least contacted several times by Bruce/Tab in September and earlier, USSoccer reached out to Monterrey to inquire about calling in for Nov but Monterrey even though they would have had to anyway but asked USSoccer not to call him in given upcoming MX playoffs, and now Rongen says on CBSSports he’s visited his family home 3 times this year. (Granted its “Messi has low soccer IQ” Rongen but we sent our head scout to his home. Aside – how is a guy who says that about Messi our head scout?)
—
Tab Ramos not calling him up for the U20 WC was probably what opened the door in his heart to making this switch IMO. Similar motivator to why Subotic switched too (Rongen again). Tab valued other U20 MFs over JG and called in who he thought was better. Possibly, or it comes back to my old conspiracy theory that seems to have gone all around the other blogs by now that MLS/SUM prefers to call in their guys to the NT to make them more marketable for their league. JG did bypass MLS for LigaMX, but thats happend before too, Joe Corona, Jose Torres. Or maybe, Tab Ramos can’t identify talent that’s only a couple months away from breaking thru on the first or second best club in North America with players who will be MLS lifers at best. I do think Tab has done a B- job overall in his position though as YouthTD and U20 coach so don’t want to rag on him too much but this is a big miss.
—
Who knows, we missed when we left him off the U20 WC roster. MX comes calling and he’s open to listening and eventually six months later makes the switch. I personally think that his club meddled on this one too with shooing us away in Nov even though we could have forced their hand given it was a FIFA window and they’ve been in his ear to switch along with his dad and family for some time according to other report, but he wasn’t hearing it until the U20 snub.
—
What this tells me is we need to do a better job of talent evaluation. Just because a kid is playing and starting in MLS does not mean he’s better than a kid putting in work at a top club overseas and only making bench or u23 team minutes. Challenging yourself in Europe, or MX or SA should be rewarded, they are more competitive clubs and leagues.FIFA rules don’t allow every kid to do that early but we should be able to tell elite level talent from journeyman talent.
—
We have a history of favoring to more physically developed faster bigger stronger kids at the youth level who then fizzle out as their peers bodies catch up with theirs in size and strength. This at the expense of the more technically gifted shifty one two touch passing wizard type kid. Lot of that is changing but it would be good for the new USSF regime to evaluate who evaluates their youth talent and prospects. Maybe we can spend some of that surplus on funding a bigger scout network or system with more analytics at the youth level. Hard to do but could pay off big too.
—
As much as I don’t like the idea of Concacaf Nations League one potential benefit will be getting young talent international minutes in more or less meaningless games and cap tieing them possibly depending on how FIFA counts these Nations Leagues games.
—
Maybe we just missed on this kid too. But, if he turns out to be who MX thinks he is we are going to be ruing this day for the next ten years as he bosses our midfield.
—
Really bummed about this one too. Subotic and Rossi weren’t fun either but this one feels worse IMO.
Subotic is still the worst I’d argue. Picking Mexico or Italy is one thing, and picking Serbia is another, after being in the US youth system too. Perhaps Gonzalez becomes great but Subotic started in a Champions league final.
Yeah Subotic was a bad deal too. He was actually in residency in Bradenton with the other U17s for a year too. I guess part of why I think this one is worse is JG’s potential upside which may or may not pan out for a youth player, but I don’t like giving up that potential upside and what it could do for our NT.
May pan out? he started for Monterrey all of last season.where he benched a started for the Mexican national team. His teammates play for Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico’s National teams. He was named the best in his position in a league vastly superior to mls. I think we are a little past “may”
Rob unfortunately agree
Sure and Ventura Alvarado at 21 was starting to Club America while they were winning titles. He didn’t really pan out.
How nice of him to issue his statement in both languages. Out of respect, I will issue my response bilingually as well:
English: “Thanks for considering the US. We respect your hard work.”
Spanish translation: “Chingate puta! Buena suerte con las chicas de El Tri!”
LOL!!! Was that translated by the same people who worked the English subtitles for Netflix’s El Chapo series? They don’t translate the chinga this ching that, but anyone who knows Mexican Spanish knows its meanings.
Fuck Mexico and his corrupt sport sistem,anyway there are more better players now here
than there
We just lost a 18 year old California kid who is at this moment a superior player to captain Michael Bradley. Another sad blow to the US program. The humiliation keeps getting worse and worse. What’s next? Hope Solo elected president?
Hardly, he could not even get on the US U-20 squad ahead of Tyler or Zelalem.
While it was his choice, I’m very disappointed that we’ve lost such a talented prospect/player. If it were to any other national team I’d have wished him well, and left it at that. However, since he’s chosen to represent Mexico….I hope he has a career similar to Rossi, and somehow never makes a WC squad.
He was not on the U-20 US WC squad while Tyler Adams, who is the same age, was. Also Gedion Zelalem was on the original squad and even his injury did not result in Gonzalez being called into the squad. So it is really had to argue that he is better than what is already on the squad.
Perhaps he recognized that the US simply did not value him. The potential of teenagers is routinely hard to predict. It will be another 4 or 5 years before whether or not this is much of an issue wrt the USMNT will be known.
It is presently hard to argue, for example, that Julian Green,or even Aron Johhannson, has lived up to the hype going on before WC 2014.
To be fair once the tournament had started JGone could not be called in the roster was set. Williamsen is said to be possibly moving to Schalke, Adams showing well against Portugal and certainly a European talent, Zelalem, and EPB capable of playing centrally the only one you could debate would be Jones. Jones was 19 weighs about 175 lbs and was available to either Ghana or the US, and JGone is 135 soaking wet and 18 who do you want playing DM. Gonzalez I believe played some wing for the U20s so was there anything to indicate he was better than Liverpool product Lennon or Fulham product De La Torre?
Enjoy cutting orange wedges for Marquez in Russia, cuz that’s the closest you’ll get to the field next summer.
Listen, we lost a promising player, and that sucks. People also mention Rossi and Subotic. If that’s the worst of it, losing quality, but not world class played every 5-10 years (some of whom have been struggling with bad injuries for a long time), I can live with that.
USMNT is a lame duck until WC 2018 is over. We just need to take it like a man, and minimize the damage.
I’m very clearly grasping at straws, but what if he is doing this for publicity, and never files the switch? Eh…?
LOL! And the US actually BEAT Trinidad and Tobago in the REAL final game. That game they showed on BeinSports was just a bunch of actors playing a “staged” game!
Look in the mirror and practice saying “my name is Trey and I have a problem with denial!”
