Joel Sonora loaned to Argentine club Talleres de Córdoba

Joel Sonora is set for a loan away from Stuttgart and a return to Argentina.

Argentine club Talleres de Córdoba announced on Monday that Sonora has joined the club on a one-year loan with an option to buy. Sonora previously was part of Boca Juniors’ youth academy before signing with Stuttgart in 2016.

A former U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team midfielder that featured at the 2015 U-20 World Cup, Sonora has primarily featured for Stuttgart II since moving to Germany. The 21-year-old midfielder racked up 56 appearances for the second team while also making three appearances for the first team.

Talleres de Córdoba finished in 15th place last season, but currently sits fourth through 12 games played.