Jonathan Gonzalez named to Mexico roster for upcoming friendly

Following the approval of his change of association with FIFA, Jonathan Gonzalez is jumping right in with the Mexican national team.

Gonzalez is one of 23 players called up to Mexico’s squad to face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 31. The Monterrey midfielder is joined by LAFC’s Carlos Vela as well as the LA Galaxy duo of Jonathan and Gio dos Santos.The squad is primarily Liga MX-based as it falls outside of the FIFA window.

¡Lista la primera convocatoria del año! Ellos son los elegidos 👇🏼#SoyMéxico pic.twitter.com/0VKRm8m3bg — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) January 25, 2018

The call-up is Gonzalez’s first on the senior level after previously featuring for the U.S. on the youth level. Gonzalez recently opted to file a one-time switch to represent Mexico, which was officially approved on Wednesday.

In the weeks since Gonzalez’s decision, U.S. Soccer has come under fire for reportedly botching the midfielder’s recruitment. Richie Williams came out to deny some of those reports, revealing that he had a good relationship with the star midfielder.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 28.