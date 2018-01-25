Jonathan Gonzalez named to Mexico roster for upcoming friendly

Following the approval of his change of association with FIFA, Jonathan Gonzalez is jumping right in with the Mexican national team.
Gonzalez is one of 23 players called up to Mexico’s squad to face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 31. The Monterrey midfielder is joined by LAFC’s Carlos Vela as well as the LA Galaxy duo of Jonathan and Gio dos Santos.The squad is primarily Liga MX-based as it falls outside of the FIFA window.
The call-up is Gonzalez’s first on the senior level after previously featuring for the U.S. on the youth level. Gonzalez recently opted to file a one-time switch to represent Mexico, which was officially approved on Wednesday.
In the weeks since Gonzalez’s decision, U.S. Soccer has come under fire for reportedly botching the midfielder’s recruitment. Richie Williams came out to deny some of those reports, revealing that he had a good relationship with the star midfielder.
The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to take on Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 28.
Best of luck Jona! Hope you prove yourself with Los Mexicanos and get to ride to the World Cup. Just needs to keep doing what he’s been doing at Monterrey… but I hope Osorio puts him in the right position. He has all the qualities to succeed at center mid and I would have loved to see him given a shot to replace Michael Bradley, who excels at jogging, but who’s time has passed.
