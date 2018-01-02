Jonathan Gonzalez: No contact from USMNT ahead of Portugal friendly

In November, the U.S. Men’s National Team began a new era by calling in a youth-led roster for a friendly against Portugal. Jonathan Gonzalez was not involved, despite being one of the program’s top prospects.
Speaking to Soccer America, Gonzalez said U.S. Soccer did not approach him about the friendly, which came right in the midst of Monterrey’s push for a Liga MX crown.
“I wasn’t called in, in November,” Gonzalez told Soccer America. “Personally, nobody came and talked to me and let me know about that friendly. I just wasn’t called in.”
Gonzalez broke through in a big way with Monterrey this past season, earning honors as a Liga MX Best XI selection while guiding the club to a Copa MX crown. However, his international future remains up in the air as he is eligible to represent both the U.S. and Mexico at the senior level.
Both programs are certainly interested, and reports have stated that Gonzalez remains committed to the U.S. However, Goal USA reported in December that Gonzalez was unhappy with the decision to leave him off the roster for the Portugal friendly.
“At the moment, I really haven’t thought of (my international future) much,” Gonzalez told Soccer America. “I focused on my club because of the finals and all of that.”
Good old USSF. Really staying on top of things.
…so while USSoccer is focused on mediocre talent, they are letting this one slip away
I remember that some here have said we should wait until after the WC to pick a coach since morfe will be available then. Well, this is a good reason why we should pick someone sooner rather than later. You need a permanent coach in there with a staff to see that things like this don’t get overlooked. After Gulati’s replacement is selected, that person should make picking a new national team coach the first priority and get it done by the March FIFA dates.In the meantime, someone from USSF should be on the phone apologizing to this kid and explaining how it is a result of vacancies in crucial positions and how we really want him, etc.
Another reason to lynch Gulati.
Overreaction much?
Was the Portugal game on an international date? If not, Monterrey would likely have not released him.
Still a brief call saying we are interested in you would make any young player feel better about his situation re the USMNT. Not sure such a call from an interim coach would mean that much though (but it does not cost much).
Yes it was a FIFA date. While there is the case for not having called him into the camp (Liga MX play-off game), there is NO reason what-so-ever for there not to have been some kind of contact with him.
please ussoccer call him, we can lose this talent for mexico
Can you say ‘Nevin Subotic’?
To quote Taylor Twellman:
“WHAT ARE WE DOING?”
fail
Having no contact at all in the lead up to the roster announcement is the most damning thing about what Jonathon has said. Other than Bedoya, I don’t see a bad midfielder to leave off that roster and we got good looks at Adams and McKennie. IMO we shouldn’t have called up Sargent who has never played a minute professionally and instead called up JG. But having no contact is a pretty absurd regardless of who the interim manager is at the time.
—
Pretty easy, pick up phone. “Hey, Jonathon we have been watching you and are very interested in you and if you keep playing well its very likely you’ll get a call up for the March window. We should have a new manager by then and will be going thru a major youth movement that you could be a part of if you continue to play well. Happy New Year, USSF.”
—
What if Kathy Carter goes on and hires Peter Vermes after she wins the election and then Vermes decides to keep starting MB at the 6 and auditions McKennie and Gonzolez to be his next “pairing” who can take all the blame when our midfield gets bossed. Oh wait that’s what they’ve been doing for 10 years.
—
I ultimately think JG ends up playing for the US because that what he’s said he want to do in the past. You can almost feel he’s was somewhat hurt by not getting called in with all the other youth in Nov and really wanted to be their with the guys who along with him could be the core group going forward. If that’s the case its good because it means he wants to be a NAT and has heart, and we need all the heart we can get.
Not calling him up isunderstandable. Not communicating with him at all is not.
IMO, this seems like a planted story by the Mexican media so that Gonzalez will make the One Time Switch in order to play for El Tri in Russia.
Seriously, why would we call up a guy who: A) Had a Liga MX playoff game that week and B) Was not going to be cap-tied since it was a friendly?
Also, isn’t there a club team playoff exemption for national team call ups during FIFA approved dates anyway? Meaning that even if we were in a playoff with Australia, his club did not have to release him since he had a Liga MX playoff game.
You are right on all counts….BUT a phone call to say we are interested!!!!!!!
WTF is going on?
Right now, he is a superior player to captain Michael Bradley. He is better in every aspect of the game except Jogging. If we lose him to Mexico, I hope some people get fired immediately. He’s a Norcal kid who somehow wasn’t identified early on.
