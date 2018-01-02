Jonathan Gonzalez: No contact from USMNT ahead of Portugal friendly

In November, the U.S. Men’s National Team began a new era by calling in a youth-led roster for a friendly against Portugal. Jonathan Gonzalez was not involved, despite being one of the program’s top prospects.

Speaking to Soccer America, Gonzalez said U.S. Soccer did not approach him about the friendly, which came right in the midst of Monterrey’s push for a Liga MX crown.

“I wasn’t called in, in November,” Gonzalez told Soccer America. “Personally, nobody came and talked to me and let me know about that friendly. I just wasn’t called in.”

Gonzalez broke through in a big way with Monterrey this past season, earning honors as a Liga MX Best XI selection while guiding the club to a Copa MX crown. However, his international future remains up in the air as he is eligible to represent both the U.S. and Mexico at the senior level.

Both programs are certainly interested, and reports have stated that Gonzalez remains committed to the U.S. However, Goal USA reported in December that Gonzalez was unhappy with the decision to leave him off the roster for the Portugal friendly.

“At the moment, I really haven’t thought of (my international future) much,” Gonzalez told Soccer America. “I focused on my club because of the finals and all of that.”