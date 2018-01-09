Josh Sargent provides assist in debut for Werder Bremen U-23s

Josh Sargent is off to a good start with Werder Bremen.
In his first match with the club’s U-23 team, Sargent provided a late assist in Tuesday’s friendly match against Dynamo Dresden. The assist came in the 81st minute as Sargent battled down the right side while outmuscling a defender. The 17-year-old forward then slid a pass to the top of the box, which was fired home magnificently by Niklas Schmidt
Sargent cannot officially join the team until his 18th birthday in February, but the young forward has been taking part in the club’s U-23 camp as part of the Bundesliga’s winter break.
In a recent interview, Sargent said he is enjoying his early days with the club and is looking forward to getting acclimated in the coming months.
Take a closer look at Sargent’s assist below:
omg what an assist, amazing, really exciting, the guy just had to tap it in
LikeLike
As a ginger myself, I must say purple is not our best color
LikeLike
Hes not a great looking guy regardless
LikeLike