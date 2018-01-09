Josh Sargent provides assist in debut for Werder Bremen U-23s

Josh Sargent is off to a good start with Werder Bremen.

In his first match with the club’s U-23 team, Sargent provided a late assist in Tuesday’s friendly match against Dynamo Dresden. The assist came in the 81st minute as Sargent battled down the right side while outmuscling a defender. The 17-year-old forward then slid a pass to the top of the box, which was fired home magnificently by Niklas Schmidt

Looking good, @joshsargent! Our 🇺🇸 youngster has just come on for his #Werder debut in the U23s friendly vs. @DynamoDresden 💪 pic.twitter.com/ftF9o8G1r8 — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) January 9, 2018

Sargent cannot officially join the team until his 18th birthday in February, but the young forward has been taking part in the club’s U-23 camp as part of the Bundesliga’s winter break.

In a recent interview, Sargent said he is enjoying his early days with the club and is looking forward to getting acclimated in the coming months.

Take a closer look at Sargent’s assist below: