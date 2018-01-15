Josh Sargent scores first Werder Bremen youth goal

Josh Sargent appears to be enjoying his move to Germany as he continued his hot start with the Werder Bremen youth side.

He kept the banner weekend for young American prospects in Europe going by netting his first goal since making the move overseas.

The 17-year-old has only played two games with the Werder youth side and already has a goal and an assist to his name.

The U.S. U-17 and U-20 standout is eligible to sign a professional contract when he turns 18 at the end of February.

Comments

1 comment
  LouisZ

    The kid has a knack for getting involved in a game. I see him getting a chance with the first team this season.

