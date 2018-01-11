Josh Sargent to train with Werder Bremen first team

Josh Sargent recently made a memorable debut with the Werder Bremen U-23s. Now, it appears a look with the senior group is on the horizon.

Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt says that Sargent is expected to train with the club’s first team next week as the club continues preparations for the second half of the Bundesliga campaign. Sargent recently debuted for the team’s U-23 team, providing an assist in his first match with the club.

💬 #Kohfeldt: "@joshsargent will probably train with the first team one or two times next week. It's been a positive start, but we will give him time to develop." #werder #svwtsg pic.twitter.com/n7nuwnd22U — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) January 11, 2018

Sargent committed to the club in September following standout periods with the U.S. U-17s and U-20s. The plan was always to have Sargent feature with the U-23s this winter following his 18th birthday before joining up with the senior team for training in the summer.

However, it appears Sargent will get at least a taste of first team training several weeks before he turns 18.