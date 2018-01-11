Josh Sargent to train with Werder Bremen first team

Josh Sargent recently made a memorable debut with the Werder Bremen U-23s. Now, it appears a look with the senior group is on the horizon.
Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt says that Sargent is expected to train with the club’s first team next week as the club continues preparations for the second half of the Bundesliga campaign. Sargent recently debuted for the team’s U-23 team, providing an assist in his first match with the club.
Sargent committed to the club in September following standout periods with the U.S. U-17s and U-20s. The plan was always to have Sargent feature with the U-23s this winter following his 18th birthday before joining up with the senior team for training in the summer.
However, it appears Sargent will get at least a taste of first team training several weeks before he turns 18.
This kid needs to spend some more time in the sun.
Probably not with his skin that would only lead to burning and peeling, he’s never going to tan.
He’s clearly made an impression already, this is good news and hopefully it continues!
Nowhere else to put this Saief went 68 minutes for Anderlecht today in a friendly with Herenveen. He started but so did several players with numbers in 90s and a couple with numbers over 30 so I am going to guess it wasn’t exactly the first team squad that was run out there.
Elsewhere, Haji Wright played the first half for Sandhausen in a friendly in Spain, and 20 year old winger Jonathan Suarez made his Copa Mx debut for Cimarrones (he’s been in a couple U20 camps) from Orange County.
