Kenny Saief completes move to Anderlecht

One of the first Americans in Europe to make a move in the January transfer window is midfielder Kenny Saief.
The 24-year-old, who received a call-up for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, signed with Anderlecht from Gent on Friday.
Saief spent the last four seasons with Gent, where he was a part of a team that won two trophies at the start of his tenure.
The midfielder will look to use the move to Belgium’s top club as a catalyst for more time on the international stage with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Apparently it’s a loan with the option to buy. His Gent coach was hired by Anderlecht. Good sign that he wants to bring Saief in. Hopefully he can make the most of this opportunity.
A step up to a club that usually makes either UEFA or the Europa League and, best of all, he won’t be too old for the 2022 World Cup.
He was barely getting playing time for Gent. Not easy to see how he would get lots of playing time at Anderlecht. However, best of luck to him!
He’s just coming back from a months-long injury. He was getting plenty of playing time before the injury and is just working his way back in to the lineup.
1. Getting back to full fitness
2. Signing with a team like Anderlecht
3. Moving to a higher level / league (with better exposure)
4. Vanhaezebrouck moves from AA Gent to Anderlecht, and later makes a move to get Kenny Saief….hmmmmm
Win….Win….Win…..Win
Anderlecht and Gent are in the same league
