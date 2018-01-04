LAFC acquires Benny Feilhaber from Sporting KC

Los Angeles FC continues to make big moves to assemble its roster as the expansion club brought in one of the league’s premier playmakers.

On Wednesday, LAFC announced that the club had acquired Benny Feilhaber from Sporting KC in exchange for $400,000 in allocation money. Sporting KC receives $200,000 in General Allocation Money and $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money just several months after earning up to $1.6 million in allocation money for sending Dom Dwyer to Orlando City.

Feilhaber had spent the last five years in Kansas City, making 180 appearances in all competitions while recording 33 goals and 56 assists. While with the club, the midfielder claimed U.S. Open Cups in 2015 and 2017 and one MLS Cup in 2013.

The midfielder has made 44 career appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team with many coming under former USMNT boss and current LAFC head coach Bob Bradley.

“Benny and I shared some good days with the U.S. National Team,” Bradley said. “I am excited to work with him again. He has an attacking quality and an excellent understanding of the game. We welcome Benny to LAFC.”

“Benny has enjoyed great success as an incredibly productive midfielder and has won multiple trophies here in MLS,” added LAFC General Manager and Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations John Thorrington. “He has valuable experience and will provide stability and productivity to our midfield.”

As things stand, Feilhaber joins an LAFC roster that includes Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, Omar Gaber, Walker Zimmerman, Laurent Ciman, Tyler Miller, Latif Blessing, Marco Ureña and Jordan Harvey.