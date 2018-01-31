LAFC, Youtube TV form broadcast and jersey partnership

As Los Angeles FC prepares for their debut season as a Major League Soccer franchise, the club has also found their television and video partner.

LAFC and Youtube TV have agreed on a multi-year partnership, in which the cable-free TV service will serve as the “Official Live TV and Video Partners” for the club. The service will allow fans to watch all locally-televised English language LAFC matches, and will also carry nationally televised matches in addition.

This deal will also feature the Youtube TV logo on the team’s jersey, and is a first partnership in which all locally televised matches will be on a live TV streaming provider.

“This truly is a historic day for our club,” LAFC Owner and President Tom Penn said. “YouTube TV is an ambitious and innovative brand that we are proud to showcase on the front of our jersey and in our community. We are excited to provide our fans with a new and creative way to watch all of LAFC’s matches in one place during our inaugural season.”

2018 will see LAFC involved in 16 nationally-televised matches on ESPN, Fox, FS1, and Univision combined. There will be a designated Youtube channel in which fans can enjoy 30-minute pre and post-match shows.

“LAFC is reimagining the sports landscape in the same innovative way we strive to reimagine the live TV experience,” YouTube Director of Sports Partnerships for the Americas Tim Katz said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with LAFC to be the exclusive home for all locally televised matches and to share our name on the front of their jerseys.”