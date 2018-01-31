Leon manager: Landon Donovan nearing debut

Landon Donovan is yet to see any game action since joining Liga MX’s Club Leon, but that may be changing soon.

Leon’s manager Gustavo Diaz spoke about the American legend at a press conference and suggested he may see the pitch as soon as next week.

“We all feel like Donovan is ready on the pitch, we have a hard and tight schedule, but we’re not going to rush. Surely next week we will be seeing him,” he said.

Leon will take on Monterey on Saturday, which begins a run of four matches in 11 days, including three matches in the league.

Donovan also feels he is close to getting into the game.

“I’m feeling good, it’s the coach’s decision if I travel to Monterrey or not, but I’m improving every day and, if it is a possibility, I’ll be ready because I want to give something back to the people on the pitch,” he said on Monday.

Leon has two wins and a draw from their first four matches of the 2018 Clausura season.

  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Leon v Monterrey with Donovan playing would be must see TV.

    How much is he making? Probably as good an indicator as any on how age and not playing for a while is affecting him trying to make the comeback. Starting in big games another indicator.

    Like

    Reply
  • danny kissinger

    Was always a big critic of LD as I saw a lot of wasted potential due to his mental difficiences. But I love this move. I truly hope he is able to put in some meaningful minutes and enjoys it. The guy retired young and still has some left in the tank if he is fully committed imo. Will be watching for sure!

    Like

    Reply

