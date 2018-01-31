Leon manager: Landon Donovan nearing debut

Landon Donovan is yet to see any game action since joining Liga MX’s Club Leon, but that may be changing soon.

Leon’s manager Gustavo Diaz spoke about the American legend at a press conference and suggested he may see the pitch as soon as next week.

#Conferencia 🎙

“Todos tenemos ganas de que Donovan ya esté en la cancha, nos viene un calendario duro y ajustado, pero no nos vamos a precipitar. Seguramente la próxima semana ya lo estaremos viendo.” @ChavodiazDT pic.twitter.com/OZn8S4eWCH — Club León (@clubleonfc) January 31, 2018

“We all feel like Donovan is ready on the pitch, we have a hard and tight schedule, but we’re not going to rush. Surely next week we will be seeing him,” he said.

Leon will take on Monterey on Saturday, which begins a run of four matches in 11 days, including three matches in the league.

Donovan also feels he is close to getting into the game.

“I’m feeling good, it’s the coach’s decision if I travel to Monterrey or not, but I’m improving every day and, if it is a possibility, I’ll be ready because I want to give something back to the people on the pitch,” he said on Monday.

Leon has two wins and a draw from their first four matches of the 2018 Clausura season.