Mexico's te Kloese: Jonathan Gonzalez will not be the last

Jonathan Gonzalez is just the latest high-profile player to choose between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico, and an El Tri executive insists that the midfielder’s situation is one that will repeat itself in the future.
Mexican federation (FMF) director of national teams Dennis te Kloese says he doesn’t expect Gonzalez to be the last Mexican-American to opt to represent El Tri on the international level. Te Kloese was reportedly “instrumental” in convincing Gonzalez to opt to represent El Tri after featuring for the U.S. as a youth player.
“Due to the fact there is so much talent of Mexican descent in the United States that can represent both Mexico and the United States, the case of Jonathan will not be the last,” Te Kloese said in an interview with ESPN FC on Wednesday. “It’s not only on the men’s side, it’s also the women’s side.
“It’s just a different situation. There’s probably not a country in the world where so many people from one nationality live in a neighboring country.”
One recent example of matters turning in the opposite direction is the case of Jesse Gonzalez, who chose the U.S. over Mexico last summer after featuring for El Tri in his youth.
Te Kloese says that the FMF has a scouting network set up within the U.S. in an effort to “continue to be on top of things” when it comes to identifying and eventually recruiting Mexican-Americans.
“I understand that there are sometimes disputes for players, but it is both ways,” said Te Kloese. “It’s not like a win-win situation always. Our policy has been to leave it up to the players and their families to choose.
“In the end, it’s their decision and they need to be 100 percent convinced of the opportunity to play for us. Obviously the standard is high to be part of our program.”
The USSF should end or increase the money Mexico pays for their friendlies here. I know it does not matter with TV, but at least take away another revenue stream.
LikeLike
SUM represents all games that Mexico plays in the US (that’s one of the reasons why they’ve been holding so many of their matches here). SUM will not be closing down that $$ pipeline any time soon.
LikeLike
“Te Kloese says that the FMF has a scouting network set up within the U.S.”
We have only one. Thomas “Messi lacks high soccer iq” Rongen.
LikeLike
Let’s be real, though, you wouldn’t need a scouting network outside of Mexico to scout Gonzalez. You might want to talk to their family, but he plays in Mexico. As such referring to a US scouting network is a little superfluous to the example here. It has a hint of victory lap or warning about it, like, “expect more.”
On another “c’mon” note, USA has historically scouted foreign dual nationals including people who don’t even play here. It is Mexico that cripples itself somewhat with a xenophobic hangup about naturalized players and coaches.
The better argument would be that we are presently in a rudderless phase, and that while having a marquee name coach might be a magnet, right now we are probably neutral, repellent, or low-effort because we lack a real long term coach. Gonzalez was scouted and known by anyone who watches MX. The real issue was not scouting but recruitment and sealing the deal.
LikeLike
This dutch man is threaten USA,the former director of TRI Justino Pompean,respect all the usa sistem,only when the players want,not pushing was okey,but they never care about
it,the watch the mexican side and the coach the colombian juan carlos osorio,who were coach of Red Bulls,dont want the maturalized there is discrimination and are much better
than many local player,i am 100 % mexican,but 1 always criticed the sistem.
I hope the dutch fuck his mother a tousand times,and also osorio,Ramon ponce former
american,now mexican,is sad because he did not wait thah conditiotion and the only other
mexican the golkeepeer is playing whit “Lebrijes” and they promising richard Sanchez,he
will take it to spain,his club nobody know it,and Jesse González que decided to stay whit the
usamnt,like a good patriot ,soon will habe chance to play is what he whises,richard leaves in mexico and he knows the many ejecuted by crime,well and a disorder in my country,but
1 am whit the USAMNT followers as a fan LONG LIVE USA
LikeLike
More reason we need a new USSF…to avoid people like “Gulati” that hate men side. cares only mexico & the “chicks”. We need to avoid SWJ President!
LikeLike
Someone should create a master list of Mexican-American dual players who have chosen one of the two countries. By my count, in terms of quantity, the US is far ahead. I don’t think Jonathan Gonzalez tips the “quality scale” all by himself.
Did we lose out on a promising player? Sure, but who knows how his career will pan out. He could be the second coming of Rossi. Of course, I’d rather find that out with him wearing a USMNT jersey. But we may all have a good laugh about this panic in 5 years when JG is plying his trade in the Croatian Second Division or he’s making his third comeback from serious injury.
LikeLike