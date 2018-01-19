2018 MLS Draft First Day Rewind: Mourinho goes first, Loons draft a trio, and more

The first two rounds of the 2018 MLS Draft are in the books after 46 selections were made on Friday at the Philadelphia Convention Center.
LAFC added a pair of talented defenders to their squad, selecting Joao Moutinho and Tristan Blackmon with the first and third picks. Bob Bradley needed more versatility with his current roster and did just that with an impressive pair of picks.
Stanford’s star defender Tomas Hilliard-Arce was chosen second by the LA Galaxy, bolstering a backline that struggled for most of the season. FC Dallas added two more dangerous attackers to their offense, selecting Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi with their selections. Minnesota United had the most picks in the first round, drafting three players overall.
Here’s a rundown of Friday’s two rounds:
1.) LAFC – D Joao Moutinho – Akron
2.) LA Galaxy – D Tomas Hillard-Arce – Stanford
3.) LAFC via D.C. United – D Tristan Blackmon – Pacific
4.) FC Dallas via Montreal – F Francis Atuahene – Michigan
5.) Chicago Fire via Minnesota – F Jon Bakero – Wake Forest
6.) Orlando City – F Chris Mueller – Wisconsin
7.) Minnesota via Montreal – Mason Toye – Indiana
8.) New England via Philadelphia – D Brandon Bye – Western Michigan
9.) New England – F Mark Segbers – Wisconsin
10.) Chicago Fire via Real Salt Lake – M Mo Adams – Syracuse
11.) FC Dallas – F Ema Twumasi – Wake Forest
12.) San Jose – D Paul Marie – Florida International
13.) Sporting KC – GK Eric Dick – Butler
14.) Atlanta United – F Jon Gallagher – Notre Dame
15.) Minnesota – D Wyatt Omsberg – Dartmouth
16.) New York Red Bulls – M/F Brian White – Duke
17.) Vancouver – D Justin Fiddes – Washington
18.) Sporting KC – D Graham Smith – Denver
19.) NYCFC – GK Jeff Caldwell – Virginia
20.) Houston – GK Michael Nelson – SMU
21.) Columbus – GK Ben Lundgaard – Virginia Tech
22.) Seattle – M/F Alex Roldan – Seattle
23.) Minnesota via Toronto – D Carter Manley – Duke
Second Round
24.) Los Angeles FC – M Pot Calvet Planellas – Pittsburgh
25.) Colorado via LA Galaxy – F Alan Winn – North Carolina
26.) Vancouver – D Lucas Stauffer – Creighton
27.) Colorado – F Frantzdy Pierrot – Coastal Carolina
28.) Toronto via Minnesota – D Tim Kubel – Louisville
29.) FC Dallas via Orlando City – F Mauro Cichero – SMU
30.) San Jose via Montreal – F Danny Musovski – UNLV
31.) New York Red Bulls via Philadelphia – D Niko De Vera – Akron
32.) Columbus – F Edward Opoku – Virginia
33.) Real Salt Lake – M Ricky Lopez-Espin – Creighton
34.) FC Dallas – M Chris Lerna – Georgetown
35.) San Jose – F Mohamed Thiaw – Louisville
36.) Atlanta United via Sporting KC – M Oliver Shannon – Clemson
37.) Atlanta United – F Gordon Wild – Maryland
38.) Chicago Fire – M Diego Campos – Clemson
39.) New York Red Bulls – M Tom Barlow – Wisconsin
40.) LA Galaxy – M Drew Skundrich – Stanford
41.) Minnesota – M Xavier Gomez – Nebraska-Omaha
42.) New York City FC – D AJ Paterson – Wright State
43.) Houston – F Mac Steeves – Providence
44.) Columbus Crew – M Jake Rozhansky – Maryland
45.) Seattle – D Marcus Fjortoft – Duke
46.) Toronto – GK Drew Shepherd – Western Michigan
