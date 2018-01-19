2018 MLS Draft First Day Rewind: Mourinho goes first, Loons draft a trio, and more

The first two rounds of the 2018 MLS Draft are in the books after 46 selections were made on Friday at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

LAFC added a pair of talented defenders to their squad, selecting Joao Moutinho and Tristan Blackmon with the first and third picks. Bob Bradley needed more versatility with his current roster and did just that with an impressive pair of picks.

Stanford’s star defender Tomas Hilliard-Arce was chosen second by the LA Galaxy, bolstering a backline that struggled for most of the season. FC Dallas added two more dangerous attackers to their offense, selecting Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi with their selections. Minnesota United had the most picks in the first round, drafting three players overall.

Here’s a rundown of Friday’s two rounds:

1.) LAFC – D Joao Moutinho – Akron

2.) LA Galaxy – D Tomas Hillard-Arce – Stanford

3.) LAFC via D.C. United – D Tristan Blackmon – Pacific

4.) FC Dallas via Montreal – F Francis Atuahene – Michigan

5.) Chicago Fire via Minnesota – F Jon Bakero – Wake Forest

6.) Orlando City – F Chris Mueller – Wisconsin

7.) Minnesota via Montreal – Mason Toye – Indiana

8.) New England via Philadelphia – D Brandon Bye – Western Michigan

9.) New England – F Mark Segbers – Wisconsin

10.) Chicago Fire via Real Salt Lake – M Mo Adams – Syracuse

11.) FC Dallas – F Ema Twumasi – Wake Forest

12.) San Jose – D Paul Marie – Florida International

13.) Sporting KC – GK Eric Dick – Butler

14.) Atlanta United – F Jon Gallagher – Notre Dame

15.) Minnesota – D Wyatt Omsberg – Dartmouth

16.) New York Red Bulls – M/F Brian White – Duke

17.) Vancouver – D Justin Fiddes – Washington

18.) Sporting KC – D Graham Smith – Denver

19.) NYCFC – GK Jeff Caldwell – Virginia

20.) Houston – GK Michael Nelson – SMU

21.) Columbus – GK Ben Lundgaard – Virginia Tech

22.) Seattle – M/F Alex Roldan – Seattle

23.) Minnesota via Toronto – D Carter Manley – Duke

Second Round

24.) Los Angeles FC – M Pot Calvet Planellas – Pittsburgh

25.) Colorado via LA Galaxy – F Alan Winn – North Carolina

26.) Vancouver – D Lucas Stauffer – Creighton

27.) Colorado – F Frantzdy Pierrot – Coastal Carolina

28.) Toronto via Minnesota – D Tim Kubel – Louisville

29.) FC Dallas via Orlando City – F Mauro Cichero – SMU

30.) San Jose via Montreal – F Danny Musovski – UNLV

31.) New York Red Bulls via Philadelphia – D Niko De Vera – Akron

32.) Columbus – F Edward Opoku – Virginia

33.) Real Salt Lake – M Ricky Lopez-Espin – Creighton

34.) FC Dallas – M Chris Lerna – Georgetown

35.) San Jose – F Mohamed Thiaw – Louisville

36.) Atlanta United via Sporting KC – M Oliver Shannon – Clemson

37.) Atlanta United – F Gordon Wild – Maryland

38.) Chicago Fire – M Diego Campos – Clemson

39.) New York Red Bulls – M Tom Barlow – Wisconsin

40.) LA Galaxy – M Drew Skundrich – Stanford

41.) Minnesota – M Xavier Gomez – Nebraska-Omaha

42.) New York City FC – D AJ Paterson – Wright State

43.) Houston – F Mac Steeves – Providence

44.) Columbus Crew – M Jake Rozhansky – Maryland

45.) Seattle – D Marcus Fjortoft – Duke

46.) Toronto – GK Drew Shepherd – Western Michigan