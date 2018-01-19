MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

The 2018 MLS Draft is upon, and SBI has you covered for all of the day’s coverage.

Beginning at 11 a.m., some of college soccer’s top stars will begin their careers via the MLS Draft. Throughout the day, SBI will be providing live pick-by-pick commentary and analysis, keeping you covered for all of the comings and goings of Friday’s event.

Before and during the event, check out SBI’s complete Draft Preview, and follow along as teams add a slew of potential stars to their ranks.

If you’ll be following along, feel free to offer comments, questions and analysis in the comment section below.

Enjoy the Draft.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Hey all, and happy Draft Day. Checking in here from Philadelphia where the SBI staff will providing updates and analysis all through Friday’s event.

    Already some big movement as D.C. United has reportedly traded the No. 3 overall to LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in Allocation Money. Looks like LAFC has some big place on Draft Day.

    We have a bit of time before picks start flying, so feel free to throw some questions, comments and analysis our way before, during and after the event.

  • Brian Abernethy

    Take a shot in the dark – who’s the biggest surprise selection of the draft? If you’re feeling really ambitious – when do they go, and to what club?

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Always super hard to project individual surprises because each team values today so, so differently. But in terms of storylines to watch, keep an eye on the internationals, especially late in the first round. Could see several less-heralded Americans picked in those spots by teams looking to preserve their international spots. If there are to be surprises, later half of the first round is where to watch.

    • Ives Galarcep

      Keep an eye on the SBI MLS Draft Big Board. That should let you know what pick winds up a huge surprise. Tristan Blackman at 3 was a bit of a surprise, but not a huge one considering he’s the best right back and most pro-ready fullback in the draft.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Opening proceedings have started. For those unfamiliar with the rules, four minutes between picks. Each team with one timeout as well. Five minutes between rounds.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        With the first pick, LAFC selects Joao Moutinho out of Akron. Interested to see how they use him. Can play CB, LB or D-mid and is probably most technical player in the Draft.

      • Joe Tansey

        After a timeout, the LA Galaxy select Tomas Hilliard-Arce from Stanford with the 2nd overall pick.

      • Joe Tansey

        LAFC selects Tristan Blackmon from Pacific with the No. 3 pick they traded with D.C. United for.

      • Joe Tansey

        Montreal has traded the 4th pick to FC Dallas for $200,000 in general allocation money.
        FC Dallas selects Francis Atuahene with the No. 4 pick.

      • Joe Tansey

        Chicago appears to be making a trade for the No. 5 pick that belongs to Minnesota United.
        Two timeouts, one by each team, has been called.

      • Joe Tansey

        Minnesota has traded the No. 5 pick to Chicago for $75,000 in GAM and $100,00 in TAM as well as the No. 15 pick and a player to be named.
        The Fire select Jon Bakero from Wake Forest with the No. 5 pick.

      • Joe Tansey

        Orlando City selects Chris Mueller from Wisconsin with the No. 6 overall pick.

  • David

    How many international spots does LAFC have? I only see 4 of 13 (including Moutinho) on their roster who are Americans.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Following a trade with Minnesota United, the Chicago Fire have drafted Wake Forest forward Jon Bakero with the 5th pick.

    • Larry Henry Jr

      Minnesota received $75,000 in general allocation money, $100,000 in targeted allocation money, the #15th overall pick, and a player to be determined.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    With the 6th pick in the SuperDraft, Orlando City have drafted Wisconsin forward Chris Mueller.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Mueller one of the more technical forwards that can play either as a second forward or on the wing. Led the NCAA in assists, but can also get a few goals. Technically, fits very well with a Kreis system.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Montreal trades seventh overall pick to Minnesota United for $150,000 general allocation money. The Loons proceed to select Indiana forward Mason Toye.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Interesting pick from Minnesota, who gets one of the more highly-coveted American prospects in the Draft. Starting to have some assets in the attack with Ramirez/Danladi. Interested to see how Heath fits it all together.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Their first of two picks in a row, the Revolution take Western Michigan defender Brandon Bye. Good pick. Maybe not what they wanted originally with Toye off of the board.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Chicago have acquired the 10th pick in a trade with Real Salt Lake. RSL gets $85,000 allocation money, while Chicago drafts Syracuse midfielder Mo Adams.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    FC Dallas have taken Wake Forest playmaker Ema Twumasi with the 11th selection in the SuperDraft.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    San Jose takes what they need and drafts Florida International defender Paul Marie with the 12th pick.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    And the first goalkeeper goes off the board as Sporting Kansas City takes Butler’s Eric Dick with the 13th pick.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Atlanta United adds another attacking weapon to their arsenal, taking University of Notre Dame forward Jon Gallagher with the 14th pick.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Minnesota United adds Wyatt Omsberg from Dartmouth College with the 15th pick of the first round.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    After using their timeout, the New York Red Bulls have selected Duke’s Brian White with the 16th pick.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    The Vancouver Whitecaps have drafted Univ. of Washington defender Justin Fiddes with the 17th overall pick.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Sporting KC with the second of their two first round picks, select Graham Smith a defender out of the University of Denver with #18 overall.

