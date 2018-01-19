MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

The 2018 MLS Draft is upon, and SBI has you covered for all of the day’s coverage.

Beginning at 11 a.m., some of college soccer’s top stars will begin their careers via the MLS Draft. Throughout the day, SBI will be providing live pick-by-pick commentary and analysis, keeping you covered for all of the comings and goings of Friday’s event.

Before and during the event, check out SBI’s complete Draft Preview, and follow along as teams add a slew of potential stars to their ranks.