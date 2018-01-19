MLS Draft: SBI Live Commentary

The 2018 MLS Draft is upon, and SBI has you covered for all of the day’s coverage.
Beginning at 11 a.m., some of college soccer’s top stars will begin their careers via the MLS Draft. Throughout the day, SBI will be providing live pick-by-pick commentary and analysis, keeping you covered for all of the comings and goings of Friday’s event.
Before and during the event, check out SBI’s complete Draft Preview, and follow along as teams add a slew of potential stars to their ranks.

Enjoy the Draft.
Hey all, and happy Draft Day. Checking in here from Philadelphia where the SBI staff will providing updates and analysis all through Friday’s event.
Already some big movement as D.C. United has reportedly traded the No. 3 overall to LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in Allocation Money. Looks like LAFC has some big place on Draft Day.

Take a shot in the dark – who’s the biggest surprise selection of the draft? If you’re feeling really ambitious – when do they go, and to what club?
Always super hard to project individual surprises because each team values today so, so differently. But in terms of storylines to watch, keep an eye on the internationals, especially late in the first round. Could see several less-heralded Americans picked in those spots by teams looking to preserve their international spots. If there are to be surprises, later half of the first round is where to watch.
Keep an eye on the SBI MLS Draft Big Board. That should let you know what pick winds up a huge surprise. Tristan Blackman at 3 was a bit of a surprise, but not a huge one considering he’s the best right back and most pro-ready fullback in the draft.
Opening proceedings have started. For those unfamiliar with the rules, four minutes between picks. Each team with one timeout as well. Five minutes between rounds.
LAFC is officially on the clock.
With the first pick, LAFC selects Joao Moutinho out of Akron. Interested to see how they use him. Can play CB, LB or D-mid and is probably most technical player in the Draft.
After a timeout, the LA Galaxy select Tomas Hilliard-Arce from Stanford with the 2nd overall pick.
LikeLike
LAFC selects Tristan Blackmon from Pacific with the No. 3 pick they traded with D.C. United for.
Montreal has traded the 4th pick to FC Dallas for $200,000 in general allocation money.
FC Dallas selects Francis Atuahene with the No. 4 pick.
Chicago appears to be making a trade for the No. 5 pick that belongs to Minnesota United.
Two timeouts, one by each team, has been called.
Minnesota has traded the No. 5 pick to Chicago for $75,000 in GAM and $100,00 in TAM as well as the No. 15 pick and a player to be named.
The Fire select Jon Bakero from Wake Forest with the No. 5 pick.
Orlando City selects Chris Mueller from Wisconsin with the No. 6 overall pick.
Who is an American who might jump up the board to a high spot?
How many international spots does LAFC have? I only see 4 of 13 (including Moutinho) on their roster who are Americans.
LAFC had two international roster slots heading into the draft, and now have two after selecting Moutinho
Following a trade with Minnesota United, the Chicago Fire have drafted Wake Forest forward Jon Bakero with the 5th pick.
Minnesota received $75,000 in general allocation money, $100,000 in targeted allocation money, the #15th overall pick, and a player to be determined.
With the 6th pick in the SuperDraft, Orlando City have drafted Wisconsin forward Chris Mueller.
Mueller one of the more technical forwards that can play either as a second forward or on the wing. Led the NCAA in assists, but can also get a few goals. Technically, fits very well with a Kreis system.
Montreal trades seventh overall pick to Minnesota United for $150,000 general allocation money. The Loons proceed to select Indiana forward Mason Toye.
Interesting pick from Minnesota, who gets one of the more highly-coveted American prospects in the Draft. Starting to have some assets in the attack with Ramirez/Danladi. Interested to see how Heath fits it all together.
Their first of two picks in a row, the Revolution take Western Michigan defender Brandon Bye. Good pick. Maybe not what they wanted originally with Toye off of the board.
The Revolution select Wisconsin University forward Mark Segbers with the ninth pick.
Chicago have acquired the 10th pick in a trade with Real Salt Lake. RSL gets $85,000 allocation money, while Chicago drafts Syracuse midfielder Mo Adams.
FC Dallas have taken Wake Forest playmaker Ema Twumasi with the 11th selection in the SuperDraft.
San Jose takes what they need and drafts Florida International defender Paul Marie with the 12th pick.
And the first goalkeeper goes off the board as Sporting Kansas City takes Butler’s Eric Dick with the 13th pick.
Atlanta United adds another attacking weapon to their arsenal, taking University of Notre Dame forward Jon Gallagher with the 14th pick.
Minnesota United adds Wyatt Omsberg from Dartmouth College with the 15th pick of the first round.
After using their timeout, the New York Red Bulls have selected Duke’s Brian White with the 16th pick.
The Vancouver Whitecaps have drafted Univ. of Washington defender Justin Fiddes with the 17th overall pick.
Sporting KC with the second of their two first round picks, select Graham Smith a defender out of the University of Denver with #18 overall.
