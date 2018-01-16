MLS Ticker: Dynamo sign Venezuelan centerback, Galaxy add former Republic defender, and more

The Houston Dynamo continues to fuel a technical vision they’ve had for sometime.

On Tuesday, the Texan club announced the addition of another young Latin American to its ranks. Venezuelan defender Alejandro Fuenmayor, 21, is set to join the team prior to the commencement of preseason.

“Alejandro is a young and talented defender who at just 21 years old has already played over 70 professional first team matches,” Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said in a club statement. “We are confident that he has the quality as a player and the mentality as a professional to grow and develop with our club. He is a welcomed addition to the Houston Dynamo and will strengthen our back line right away.”

The center back, who will occupy one of Dynamo’s eight International slots, integrates to MLS from Carabobo FC from Venezuela’s Primera Division, the team he debuted for in 2013.

LA GALAXY ADDS EMRAH KLIMENTA

The Galaxy continues to transform and bolster their squad days prior to the start of a new campaign.

Emrah Klimenta, 26, signed with the Galaxy on a permanent transfer from Sacramento Republic, following a record-setting four-year stint with the USL side.

“Emrah has shown very well for himself in Sacramento and he’s deserving of this opportunity in MLS,” Galaxy Head Coach Sigi Schmid said on Aliment’s arrival to the club. “He will be a valuable and versatile defender in our backline. We are very excited to welcome Emrah into our club.”

Klimenta, a Montenegro capped international, is the third defender set to make his debut at StubHub Center this year alongside Rolf Feltscher and Jorgen Skjelvik.

RICHARD SANCHEZ RE-SIGNS WITH THE FIRE

After being acquired during the middle of last year’s season, Richard Sanchez will remain in Chicago for years to come.

On Monday, the Chicago Fire announced the re-signing of Sanchez, 23, to a two-year contract with a club option for a third.

“We’re pleased to have Richard return to the Fire,” Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez said. “He got valuable minutes under his belt last season and we’re looking forward to his continued growth as a goalkeeper.”

The Mexican youth international will compete for the Fire’s starting goalkeeping job, which lacked a mainstay, productive figure throughout the entirety of last season.