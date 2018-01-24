MLS Ticker: MLS trio called up to Mexico squad, RSL re-signs Rimando and more

Three of the top MLS players in Los Angeles will pull on the green and white of Mexico on January 31.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Jonathan and Giovani dos Santos of the LA Galaxy were called up for El Tri’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 31 in San Antonio, Texas.

The trio should be key figures for El Tri in Russia as they look to get out of Group F that features Germany, Sweden and South Korea.

Here’s a look at more MLS news and notes:

RSL re-sign Rimando

After re-signing club legend Kyle Beckerman last week, Real Salt Lake officially announced the re-signing of goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

“I couldn’t be happier continuing my career with Real. This is home and I couldn’t fathom leaving this club that means so much to me,” Rimando said. “I was here in the glory days and want to help bring this club back where it belongs. I’m excited to get the season started. We have the coaches, players and potential to do big things.”

In 11 seasons with the Claret and Cobalt, Rimando has played 307 regular-season games and recorded 101 shutouts.

Toronto FC re-sign Zavaleta, Spencer

Toronto FC re-signed two players over the last two days, with the most important of the two being center back Eriq Zavaleta, who re-upped with the club on Tuesday.

“Since joining Toronto FC, Eriq has developed into a core member of this team as well as a leader both on and off the field,” Toronto FC senior vice poresident of soccer operations and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He has been an important part of our club for the past few years and we are happy to ensure he is back this season as we defend our championships.”

The former Chivas USA and Seattle Sounders player started 27 games in TFC’s title-winning 2017 campaign.

The Reds also re-signed forward Ben Spencer on Wednesday.

Revs bring in Ecuadorian winger

New England Revolution manager Brad Friedel added another new piece to his roster on Tuesday, with the loan deal for 26-year-old Cristian Penilla.

The Ecaudorian winger comes to the Revs from Club Pachuca in Liga MX, but he’s been loaned out the each of the last three seasons.

“We believe Cristian is a player with the ability to immediately compete for a significant role in New England,” Revolution general manager Michael Burns said. “His wealth of experience at a highly competitive level makes us feel Cristian will be a great asset to the club’s attack as we begin the 2018 season.”

Penilla has two international appearances with Ecuador from 2014 on his resume.

Timbers make pair of signings

New Portland Timbers boss Giovanni Savarese called a player from his old club, the New York Cosmos, to bolster his new club’s roster on Wednesday.

El Salvadorian midfielder Andres Flores was announced as one of the club’s two new signings on Wednesday along with defender Modou Jadama from the USL’s Tulsa Roughnecks.

The Timbers also re-signed defender Bill Tuiloma, who spent most of the 2017 campaign with Timbers 2.