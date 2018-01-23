MLS Ticker: Pontius to the Galaxy, Impact add new DP, and more

Midfielder Chris Pontius has himself a new home in Southern California as the veteran midfielder has joined the LA Galaxy.

Pontius has plenty of experience in the league. He spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Union after coming over from D.C. United, whom he opened his career with back in 2009.

He tied a career high in goals in 2016 with 12 in his first season with the Union, but he dropped off in form and only scored twice last season while tallying six assists.

Here’s a look at more MLS news:

impact sign midfielder saphir taider from bologna

The Montreal Impact have a new Designated Player from Serie A in Italy.

They have added 25-year-old Algerian international midfielder Saphir Taider from Bologna. He was a part time player with his now former club as he only made nine appearances for them after signing permanently over the summer. He did spend three years on loan with them, where he made 53 appearances and scored three times.

Internationally, he has 40 caps with the Algeria national team and was part of the squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The club unveiled the new signee at a press conference on Monday afternoon, when club legend Patrice Bernier handed him the number eight jersey.

RAPIDS BRING IN TOMMY SMYTH FROM IPSWICH TOWN

The Colorado Rapids are importing a defender from England.

New Zealand international defender Tommy Smith is joining the club from Ipswich Town in the English second tier.

“Bringing in someone of Tommy’s caliber along the back line was a top priority for us this offseason,” said Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith. “His experience and leadership will be great assets for us, and we look forward to him joining us in Arizona this week for the start of preseason training camp.”

He is the seventh player to join the Rapids in this very busy offseason. He joins Edgar Castillo, Kip Colvey, Deklan Wynne, Johan Blomberg, Jack Price, and Jack McBean as newcomers to the club.

The 27-year-old defender brings a wealth of experience to the side. He played in 267 matches for Ipswich since signing from their academy in 2007. Internationally, he represented England at the youth levels before choosing to represent New Zealand. He played every minute of the All Whites’ three games at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He hasn’t played for New Zealand since 2014. Current Rapids manager and former New Zealand boss Anthony Hudson didn’t call him in after that, citing a lack of commitment to the national team.

tito villalba obtains green card

Atlanta United forward Tito Villalba will no longer occupy an international roster spot after obtaining his U.S. Green Card.

The prolific attacker started all 34 of Atlanta’s MLS matches last year and scored 13 goals. His 11 assists make him one of only four players in the league to have ten or more goals and assists on the season.