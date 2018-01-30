MLS Ticker: Sounders sign Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Orlando adds Rosell and more

The Seattle Sounders midfield just got even deeper ahead of the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

The defending Western Conference champs, announced the signing of midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem on Tuesday. Eikrem, 27, has played with Swedish outfit Malmo FF since 2015 playing in 79 matches throughout his time there. He scored 16 goals and chipped in 19 assists during his time with the defending league champs.

“I am very happy,” Eikrem said. “I am very excited to be a Sounders player and I cannot wait to get started in preseason and start to play in front of these amazing fans.”

Eikrem joined Manchester United at 16-years-old appearing both for the U-18’s and the reserve team. He has also played for Molde, Heereven, and Cardiff City before moving to Sweden.

He also has 17 caps for the Norweigan National Team and is excited for the chance with Seattle. “I know it’s a very exciting league and a league on their way up. I want to be successful here – I think I am going to be,” Eikrem stated.

Oriol Rosell joins Orlando City

The top spot in the allocation order is expected to change hands soon as one of better defensive midfielders to play in Major League Soccer in the last few years aims for a return.

Midfielder Oriol Rosell is on his way back to MLS to join Orlando City, who is set to acquire the No. 1 spot in the allocation ranking from FC Dallas to complete the deal. In exchange, Orlando City sent FC Dallas $400,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

Rosell spent three seasons with Sporting Kansas City before moving to Sporting Lisbon. During his time in Portugal, the 25-year-old has been loaned out to three different clubs.

The midfielder was a key cog in Sporting KC’s midfield when the club captured the 2013 MLS Cup, making 36 total appearances in the title-winning campaign.

LAFC lining up deal for Canadian winger after signing Canadian defender

LAFC has brought in some talent from north of the border.

The club announced on Tuesday that the team has signed defender Dejan Jaković. Formerly of D.C. United, Jankovic spent 2017 with the New York Cosmos.

“Dejan is a proven MLS veteran who will bring valuable experience to our group,” said LAFC Head Coach Bob Bradley. “We are delighted to have Dejan join us and we look forward to his contributions on-and-off the pitch.”

LAFC is also ready to add another piece to its midfield, per Goal.com as the club has signed winger Mark Anthony Kaye.

LAFC acquired Kaye’s rights from USL side Louisville City, where the 23-year-old played for two seasons. Kaye is a Toronto FC academy product, who played the 2015 season with Toronto FC II before moving to Louisville.

FC Dallas extends Chala’s loan in Ecuador

Left back Anibal Chala will spend 2018 at LDU Quito in Ecuador on loan from FC Dallas.

Chala, 21, spent the 2017 campaign on loan at the same club after he went through rehab for a sports hernia injury that he suffered during the 2017 MLS preseason.

Fire promote Rodriguez to president

Chicago Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez was promoted to club president on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who was appointed as general manager in 2015, will continue to serve the club in that role as well.