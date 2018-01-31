MLS Ticker: Sporting KC in discussions with Chilean midfielder, Red Bulls add midfielder on loan and more

Sporting Kansas City’s midfield spending spree is not over yet.

Peter Vermes’ side, who has a wealth of allocation money to spend, will reportedly sign Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, according to the Kansas City Star.

Gutierrez most recently spent time on loan from Real Betis at Internacional in Brazil, where he made 16 appearances. The 27-year-old has been under contract with Betis since 2016.

The reported deal between Gutierrez and Sporting KC would put the midfielder around the range of a designated player.

Red Bulls complete loan of midfielder from sister club

The New York Red Bulls bolstered their midfield with the addition of Marc Rzatkowski on loan from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

“We are glad to have Marc on board,” head coach Jesse Marsch said. “He brings experience to our locker room and can play in different positions within the midfield. He has qualities that we like and a personality that we think fits well within our group. He is excited to come to New York and be a part of our team.”

The 27-year-old joined Salzburg in 2016 after stints in Germany with VfL Bochum, Arminia Bielefeld and St. Pauli.

Atlanta signs Zizzo, waives Peterson

Atlanta United brought in Sal Zizzo as a free agent on Tuesday.

Zizzo, who has recently played for Sporting Kansas City and the Red Bulls, has made 162 appearances for four different MLS clubs.

“We know Sal had options this offseason and we’re happy he has chosen to sign with our club,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a defender who we’ve seen play in a similar high-tempo style with New York Red Bulls and we expect him to come in and compete on our backline.”

Prior to the addition of Zizzo, the Five Stripes waived Jacob Peterson.