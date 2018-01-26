MLS Ticker: Van der Wiel linked with TFC and more

The rich appear to be getting richer during the MLS offseason.

Defending champion Toronto FC has been linked with Dutch right back Gregory van der Wiel, and according to Telesport, a deal is imminent between the two parties.

The defender, who made 45 appearances for the Netherlands, is currently under contract at Cagliari in Serie A.

He has previously played at Ajax, Paris Saint Germain and Fenerbahce.

Crew ink Argentinian left back

The Columbus Crew’s chase of a left back appears to be coming to a close.

Gregg Berhalter’s team are set to bring in 19-year-old Argentinian Milton Valenzuela as a young designated player, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Valenzuela comes to the Crew on loan from Newell’s Old Boys. To free up the designated player slot on the roster, the Crew will buy down Jonathan Mensah’s contract with Targeted Allocation Money.

Atlanta United sells Carmona

Carlos Carmona is leaving Atlanta United after one season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 30-year-old will join Colo Colo in Chile. Before coming to MLS, he spent time in Italy with Reggina and Atalanta.

Carmona featured in 31 games in his only season with the Five Stripes.

Sweat re-signs with NYCFC

Ben Sweat will be returning to New York City FC in 2018, as he re-signed with the club on Friday.

“Ben showed last year that he can bring a lot to the football club,” NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira said. “I think he was one of the important players of last year. When someone does well, they deserve to be rewarded and that was the case with Ben.”

Sweat featured in 26 games for NYCFC in his first year with the club.