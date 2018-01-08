Monday Kickoff: Coutinho's Barca debut delayed, Man City begins Sanchez talks and more

Even with one of the world’s biggest transfer sagas settled, there’s still plenty of transfer drama to go around as January continues.

After finally completing his long-awaited move to Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho will be out for about three weeks due to a thigh injury. (REPORT)

Manchester City and Arsenal have reportedly begin negotiations for Alexis Sanchez with his current club asking for a fee of £35 million for the Chilean. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly pushing for RB Leipzig to allow Naby Keita to join the club early after the two teams previously agreed to a summer transfer. (REPORT)

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and Derby County boss Gary Rowett are reportedly the top candidates for the Stoke City job. (REPORT)

Sevilla is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan. (REPORT)

Getafe could reportedly turn to Real Madrid’s Kiko Casilla as a transfer target if current goalkeeper Victor Guaita makes a move. (REPORT)

Schalke is interested in signing Chelsea’s Baba Rahman. (REPORT)

On-loan forward Divock Origi is open to permanent joining Wolfsburg if he is to move away from Liverpool. (REPORT)

David Moyes will soon decide of Joe Hart will be allowed to leave West Ham in search of more playing time ahead of the World Cup. (REPORT)

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Southampton is interested in making a move for Theo Walcott. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Eric Lichaj and Danny Williams headlined Americans Abroad. (READ)

Lichaj scored a pair of goals in an FA Cup upset of Arsenal. (READ)

Williams scored a goal as well as Huddersfield Town took down Bolton. (READ)

Barcelona toppled Shaq Moore’s Levante to headline Sunday’s action. (READ)

Liverpool’s win over Everton headlined the weekend’s early matches. (READ)