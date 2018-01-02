Tuesday Kickoff: Gabriel Jesus injured, Man City discussing Sanchez move and more

While transfer season heats up, one of the Premier League’s young stars is set for some time on the sidelines.

Manchester City confirmed that Gabriel Jesus suffers an MCL injury but has yet to put an official timetable on his recovery process. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola says the club will have “internal meetings” to discuss signing Alexis Sanchez. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly interested in making a move for Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will respond if the club sells Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, adding that the club will bring in “top-quality signings”. (REPORT)

Stoke City is reportedly considering firing manager Mark Hughes as the club now sits two points out of relegation. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Buffon says AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma should consider a move to Juventus. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will not make an early move to Liverpool and will stick to the agreed deal that he joins the club in the summer, according to CEO Oliver Mintzlaff. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Tottenham is considering recalling Cameron Carter-Vickers from Sheffield United. (READ)

SBI began 2018 by celebrating the site’s 10th birthday. (READ)

Antonee Robinson provided an assist in Bolton’s road win over Sheffield United. (READ)