Monday Kickoff: Man United close in on Sanchez, Man City target Griezmann and more

The Alexis Sanchez transfer saga continues as a new club appears to be the favorite to sign the Chilean star.

Manchester United is reportedly close to finalizing a move for Alexis Sanchez with Henrikh Mkhitaryan an option as a potential makeweight in the deal. (REPORT)

With a move for Sanchez looking unlikely, Manchester City has reportedly promised Pep Guardiola money to buy a new striker with Antoine Griezmann a potential target. (REPORT)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is reportedly Chelsea’s main transfer target. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club “would be crazy” to not consider signing Schalke’s Leon Goretzka. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United is set to offer David de Gea a new deal. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele will miss another month with a hamstring issue. (REPORT)

Ryan Giggs has officially been appointed manager of Wales. (REPORT)

Stoke City has appointed Paul Lambert as the club’s new manager. (REPORT)