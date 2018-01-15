Monday Kickoff: Man United close in on Sanchez, Man City target Griezmann and more

The Alexis Sanchez transfer saga continues as a new club appears to be the favorite to sign the Chilean star.
Manchester United is reportedly close to finalizing a move for Alexis Sanchez with Henrikh Mkhitaryan an option as a potential makeweight in the deal. (REPORT)
With a move for Sanchez looking unlikely, Manchester City has reportedly promised Pep Guardiola money to buy a new striker with Antoine Griezmann a potential target. (REPORT)
West Ham striker Andy Carroll is reportedly Chelsea’s main transfer target. (REPORT)
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club “would be crazy” to not consider signing Schalke’s Leon Goretzka. (REPORT)
Jose Mourinho says Manchester United is set to offer David de Gea a new deal. (REPORT)
Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele will miss another month with a hamstring issue. (REPORT)
Ryan Giggs has officially been appointed manager of Wales. (REPORT)
Stoke City has appointed Paul Lambert as the club’s new manager. (REPORT)
Comments