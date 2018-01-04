Must See Goals: Obiang and Son light up Wembley

Must See Goals: Obiang and Son light up Wembley

Must-See Goals

Must See Goals: Obiang and Son light up Wembley

The Premier League’s festive fixtures are coming to a close with a London Derby between West Ham and Tottenham.

The Hammers, defending their way through this difficult away tie, went ahead in the 70th minute thanks to this thunderous blast from Pedro Obiang:

That was West Ham’s first shot on target in a match where they’ve been out-possessed nearly 70-30 and it is clearly a contender for Goal of the Year in the Premier League.

Not to be outdone, Heung-Min Son smacked home the equalizer in the 84th minute in equally impressive fashion:

The match would end in a 1-1 draw.

, , , , , European Soccer, Featured, Must-See Goals

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home