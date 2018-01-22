Must See Video: Julie Ertz reacts to husband advancing to Super Bowl

Must See Video: Julie Ertz reacts to husband advancing to Super Bowl

U.S. Women's National Team

Must See Video: Julie Ertz reacts to husband advancing to Super Bowl

U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Julie Ertz had an excellent Sunday.

She scored the USWNT’s second goal in their 5-1 demolition of Denmark, end then learned of her husband’s accomplishments afterwards.

Ertz is married to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who had just defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, thus making it to Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

The USWNT Twitter account captured the moment she learned of her husband’s good fortune after the match.

, , , U.S. Women's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home