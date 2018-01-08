NASL announces switch to international calendar

The NASL’s future is still very much up in the air but, when the league does return to the field, it will do so under the international calendar.

On Monday, the NASL announced that the league will adopt the international calendar beginning with the 2018-19 season. Kickoff for the league’s next season is set for August 11, 2018 while the season will reach its conclusion on June 1, 2019.

The change is pending the outcome of the NASL’s appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeal and, following U.S. Soccer’s decision to revoke D2 sanctioning, the league will not operate in the Spring.

“We find ourselves in a difficult position due to the Federation’s decision and the impact that decision has had on our players, fans, and front office members is unfortunate,” said NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal.” That said, we believe the change to a fall-to-spring format will be very exciting for American soccer as it will better align the NASL with the best soccer in the world.”

Following the reported departure of Indy Eleven, the NASL has just four returning teams under the leagues umbrella in the New York Cosmos, Jacksonville Armada, Miami FC, and Puerto Rico FC. California United and San Diego 1904 FC are slated to join as expansion teams in 2018.