MLS Draft 2018

Report: Atuahene, Moutinho among six set to sign Generation Adidas MLS deals

The 2018 MLS Draft is less than three weeks away, and the list of top underclassmen set to be available in the draft is beginning to take shape.

According to Goal.com, Major League Soccer’s Generation Adidas class is taking shape, with the first six players having agreed to deals. Michigan’s Francis Atuahene, Akron’s Joao Moutinho, Wake Forest’s Ema Twumasi, Indiana’s Mason Toye, Syracuse’s Mo Adams and Maryland’s Gordon Wild have reportedly agreed to deals and should be announced as Generation Adidas signings in the coming days.

Atuahene is a speedy winger/forward who is projected to be the first or second player taken. Moutinho is a skilled Portuguese defender who played central defender at Akron this year, but could project as a left back. Twumasi is a fast and dynamic winger. Toye is a U.S. Under-20 winger coming off a standout freshman season. Adams is an England-born defensive midfielder while Wild is a German-born forward with a nose for goal.

The Goal.com report also identified Virginia forward Ed Opoku as another possible addition to the Generation Adidas class.

The 2018 MLS Draft is set for January 19 in Philadelphia.

    So against this backdrop of the failed qualifying campaign for 2018 and MLS failing to develop young American talent, am i correct in saying five out of these six big investment signings WONT be playing for USA??

