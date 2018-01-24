Report: Bayern Munich set to finalize deal for Taylor Booth in coming weeks

Report: Bayern Munich set to finalize deal for Taylor Booth in coming weeks

Uncategorized

Report: Bayern Munich set to finalize deal for Taylor Booth in coming weeks

Another coveted young American player could be headed to Germany in a few weeks, according to Kicker.

Sixteen-year-old Real Salt Lake academy prospect Taylor Booth has been linked with Bayern Munich, and the report states he’ll be finalizing a deal with the German giant in the next few weeks.The move was originally reported by the Washington Post.

“We have to discover and commit the right players in the transfer market even earlier than before,” Bayern Munich executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in the Kicker report.

Booth, who represented the U.S. U17 National Team at the U17 World Cup, would be joining up with Bayern’s junior team with a chance in the future to work his way up the ranks.

Americans Abroad, Uncategorized

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Jack

    Good for him, now hopefully Carleton, Durkin and Goslin can find a moves to Europe soon as well.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home