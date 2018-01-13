Report: Besiktas announces Larin move, Orlando City deny deal

Report: Besiktas announces Larin move, Orlando City deny deal

MLS- Orlando City

Report: Besiktas announces Larin move, Orlando City deny deal

Cyle Larin is officially in the middle of a transfer saga.

Turkish powerhouse Besiktas announced that Larin was undergoing a medical with the club on Saturday ahead of a potential deal. However, according to ProSoccerUSA.com, Orlando City officials insist that Larin is still under contract while adding that the club plans to take action against Besiktas.

Larin has long been interested in a move to Europe, while Orlando has been determined to hold onto the club’s star striker through his rookie contract in an effort to maximize the transfer profit the club can pocket.

According to the report, Orlando City officials had Larin sign an agreement in early 2017 stating that he was aware he had two option years for 2018 and 2019.

The incident could go all the way to FIFA if Besiktas refused to acknowledge Larin’s current deal with Orlando City.

Larin has scored 43 goals in three seasons with the Lions.

, , , Featured, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home