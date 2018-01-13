Report: Besiktas announces Larin move, Orlando City deny deal

Cyle Larin is officially in the middle of a transfer saga.

Turkish powerhouse Besiktas announced that Larin was undergoing a medical with the club on Saturday ahead of a potential deal. However, according to ProSoccerUSA.com, Orlando City officials insist that Larin is still under contract while adding that the club plans to take action against Besiktas.

Larin has long been interested in a move to Europe, while Orlando has been determined to hold onto the club’s star striker through his rookie contract in an effort to maximize the transfer profit the club can pocket.

According to the report, Orlando City officials had Larin sign an agreement in early 2017 stating that he was aware he had two option years for 2018 and 2019.

The incident could go all the way to FIFA if Besiktas refused to acknowledge Larin’s current deal with Orlando City.

Larin has scored 43 goals in three seasons with the Lions.