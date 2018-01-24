Report: Besiktas looking to obtain temporary license for Cyle Larin

The Cyle Larin saga continued on Wednesday as Turkish-side Besiktas try to get the forward included in their squad.
Larin, who did not join Orlando City for their start of preseason on Monday, has stated his desire to play in Europe over the past few months. He has been with Besiktas for the last 10 days, despite not officially being signed to a contract. Larin was filmed training with Besiktas in their practice on Monday, despite not yet on their current roster.
Orlando City have already hired an attorney and has threatened to take action against Besiktas. Besiktas is currently training for their upcoming league fixture against Kasimpasa on Friday, but are looking to get Larin signed and included for their road fixture at Bursaspor on Feb. 2nd.
According to Kartal Bakisi, Besiktas is trying to obtain a temporary license for Larin to be included in the Bursaspor fixture.
Besiktas is currently in fourth place in the Turkish SuperLiga, while Larin is coming off 43 goals in three seasons with the Lions in MLS.
