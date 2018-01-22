Report: Cyle Larin misses first day of Orlando City preseason as transfer drama continues

Report: Cyle Larin misses first day of Orlando City preseason as transfer drama continues

MLS- Orlando City

Report: Cyle Larin misses first day of Orlando City preseason as transfer drama continues

The Cyle Larin saga continued through the first day of preseason.

Larin was reportedly absent on Monday as Orlando City began preseason training ahead of the 2018 season. The Canadian star’s absence comes in the wake of transfer drama surrounding a move to Besiktas, which was announced by the Turkish club despite Larin’s ongoing contract with the Lions.

“First and foremost, Cyle is a contracted [Orlando City] player. He was supposed to be here. Whether or not there will be repercussions for not being here is a little above my pay grade,” Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said according to ProSoccerUSA. “We look at that situation and say he’s an MLS and Orlando City player until we hear differently.”

Larin has long stated his desire to play in Europe, and it appears that dream may have to wait as proceedings continue into preseason.

, , Featured, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home