Report: Fire nearing deal to re-sign Bastian Schweinsteiger

The Chicago Fire are reportedly nearing a deal that will see the return of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

According to MLSSoccer.com, the Fire are getting closer to re-signing the German midfielder. The two sides are reportedly discussing a contract that would be for the 2018 season with a club option for the 2019 campaign. According to the report, Schweinsteiger would remain a Designated Player.

The 33-year-old midfielder recorded three goals and six assists in 24 appearances for the club last season. In a year that saw the Fire rebuilt, Schweinsteiger was a key piece in leading the team to the postseason and a third-place finish in the East after two consecutive last-place finishes in years prior.

Thus far, the Fire have yet to add a player to their existing roster while the midfield situation remains a need following the expiration of Juninho’s loan deal.